Govt reviews extractive industries' self-reporting

Responding to a question by Express Political Editor Ria Taitt whether he (Rowley) was concerned about the systemic risk of corruption in the self-reporting system, Rowley said: "The answer is a capital 'YES', I am concerned to the point of frustration because you see, over time, these systems, some have developed, some have broken down, where all of the things in many areas are taken for granted, and I am not here talking about any specific guilt or any specific innocence of any particular person."



He said: "The situation is that you can't have certain kinds of operations, and expect to have a certain kind of result that's different from the operation itself, and that particular matter has been attracting the attention of this Cabinet." By way of example, he said there were reports of shortages of red sand recently, which, he said, was in part due to the sand "on the state land (as) a state asset" was freely taken night and day by operators who remunerated the State based on how long they spent in the quarry rather than how much they took out.



"We just stopped that about a month ago," he said. He added that a parliamentary committee on Wednesday found the Energy Ministry takes the word of quarry operators on how much they say they extract from the quarries and seek to collect royalties from them based on that information.



The government of Trinidad & Tobago is reviewing the extractive industries' self-reporting of production and output volumes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said at a post-Cabinet media briefing Thursday. The announcement comes in the wake of confirmation from state-owned Petrotrin that it is investigating an alleged case of defrauding of Petrotrin by overstating volumes sold to Petrotrin by a company owned by a friend of the prime minister.Responding to a question by Express Political Editor Ria Taitt whether he (Rowley) was concerned about the systemic risk of corruption in the self-reporting system, Rowley said: "The answer is a capital 'YES', I am concerned to the point of frustration because you see, over time, these systems, some have developed, some have broken down, where all of the things in many areas are taken for granted, and I am not here talking about any specific guilt or any specific innocence of any particular person."He said: "The situation is that you can't have certain kinds of operations, and expect to have a certain kind of result that's different from the operation itself, and that particular matter has been attracting the attention of this Cabinet." By way of example, he said there were reports of shortages of red sand recently, which, he said, was in part due to the sand "on the state land (as) a state asset" was freely taken night and day by operators who remunerated the State based on how long they spent in the quarry rather than how much they took out."We just stopped that about a month ago," he said. He added that a parliamentary committee on Wednesday found the Energy Ministry takes the word of quarry operators on how much they say they extract from the quarries and seek to collect royalties from them based on that information. Rowley said: "I will go further and I hope it doesn't frighten you. Today (September 15), at the Cabinet, we discussed the finding, the discovery of similar kinds of arrangements in the energy sector, in the export of gas, and the production of gas. Some arrangements have been made that have that kind of outcome and these are things which this government is in the process of reviewing. So it is a very large problem that has been brought into focus by this recent development, but the problem is, in fact, very real."

