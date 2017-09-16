

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 850

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,880/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

USA gives The Bahamas US$166k in post-hurricane supplies Saturday, September 16 2017 @ 01:25 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 63



The United States Agency for International Development/Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) made a donation to NEMA today, September 14, 2017, of US$166,000 in Hurricane Irma Relief Supplies that included 300 plastic sheeting rolls, 1,000 hygiene kits, 2,400 water containers, 1,020 kitchen sets and 1,500 blankets.



Representatives of USAID/OFDA along with the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were at Jet Aviation in New Providence for the presentation around mid-day.



US Embassy Charge dAffaires, Lisa Johnson stated that a Boeing 767 full of supplies would arrive into New Providence from the Miami warehouse with provisions that would be sent to the Northern and Southern Bahamas.



NEMAs Deputy Permanent Secretary, Chrystal Glinton accepted the donation on behalf of NEMA and highlighted that the US Government has not only assisted after hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew and Irma, but also assists with ongoing local training programs to better prepare for disasters.







Hurricane Irma Relief Supplies arrived at Jet Aviation in Nassau, September 14, 2017 from the United States Agency for International Development/Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA). Pictured watching the supplies being offloaded are Deputy Permanent Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Chrystal Glinton (left) and US Embassy Charge dAffaires, Lisa Johnson (right). (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.) The United States Agency for International Development/Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) made a donation to NEMA today, September 14, 2017, of US$166,000 in Hurricane Irma Relief Supplies that included 300 plastic sheeting rolls, 1,000 hygiene kits, 2,400 water containers, 1,020 kitchen sets and 1,500 blankets.Representatives of USAID/OFDA along with the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were at Jet Aviation in New Providence for the presentation around mid-day.US Embassy Charge dAffaires, Lisa Johnson stated that a Boeing 767 full of supplies would arrive into New Providence from the Miami warehouse with provisions that would be sent to the Northern and Southern Bahamas.NEMAs Deputy Permanent Secretary, Chrystal Glinton accepted the donation on behalf of NEMA and highlighted that the US Government has not only assisted after hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew and Irma, but also assists with ongoing local training programs to better prepare for disasters.Hurricane Irma Relief Supplies arrived at Jet Aviation in Nassau, September 14, 2017 from the United States Agency for International Development/Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA). Pictured watching the supplies being offloaded are Deputy Permanent Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Chrystal Glinton (left) and US Embassy Charge dAffaires, Lisa Johnson (right). (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.) What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format