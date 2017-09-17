

NGC signs MoU in Mozambique, holds talks with Tanzania, Ghana Sunday, September 17 2017 @ 01:45 PM AST



The NGC Group team in Mozambique  an MOU was signed for the provision of energy services with the Empresa Nacional de HidroCarbonetOS, E.P.



MOZAMBIQUE



Whilst in Mozambique, NGC executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the provision of energy services with the Empresa Nacional de HidroCarbonetOS, E.P. (ENH), the state-owned petroleum company of Mozambique. This will serve to facilitate greater cooperation between the two companies and lays the foundation for an accelerated work programme. This engagement represents a reciprocal visit to Mozambique as NGC last year facilitated a series of meetings with local energy sector players for a visiting official from ENH, in an NGC-led study tour of Trinidad and Tobago in 2016. Courtesy calls were also made to the CEO of Instituto Nacional de Petroleo, local upstreamers in Mozambique. Mozambique has estimated reserves of at least 57.4 trillion cubic feet of gas (tcf) and is aggressively moving to develop its energy sector to satisfy domestic consumption needs including electric power generation as well as develop export LNG Trains.







GHANA







The NGC Chairman, President and Vice President PPGPL also held discussions with representatives of the new Ghanaian government, including the Chief of Staff of the President of Ghana Ms. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, high level officials in the Ministry of Petroleum and Resources including the Deputy Ministers of Power and Finance and CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, and other GNPC executives.



Discussions in Ghana built upon earlier business areas of opportunity including the gas pipeline, gas processing and other prospects which would create mutual benefit to both Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana.



Mr. Brooks noted that a Ghanaian delegation will be visiting Trinidad shortly.























NGC Chairman Gerry C. Brooks, President Mark Loquan and PPGPL Vice President Alvin Dookie meeting the Ag Managing Director, executives and plant operators in Tanzania



TANZANIA







The delegation also met with executives of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and made courtesy calls to other high level ministry officials in the oil and gas sector.



Tanzania has an estimated 57 tcf of recoverable natural gas. (Editor's note: T&T has about 11 tcf.)



This visit formed part of NGCs strategic global initiative to explore a range of business opportunities in new and emerging natural gas jurisdictions.



According to the Chairman, an important pillar of NGCs internationalisation strategy is predicated on the Trinidad and Tobago Governments continued commitment thrust towards South/South cooperation and the mutual benefits that companies and citizens can derive from closer collaboration:



Trinidad is seeking to transform and reshape our energy sector, deliberately engaging with jurisdictions which have the same development agenda. We have strategically monetised our natural resources and we have over time become subject matter experts on this front. Out of this exchange, NGCs goal is to execute agreements which will lead to solid business ventures and create value from investments beyond our countrys shores, thus fulfilling our mandate to expand our energy landscape.



