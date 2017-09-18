Hunting permits go on sale from Thursday in Trinidad & Tobago
Monday, September 18 2017 @ 10:07 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 36
Photo by Mark Bridge, flickr
Sale of State Game License (Hunting Permits)
September 18, 2017: Members of the Public are hereby notified that the sale of State Game License (Hunting Permits) starts from Thursday 21st September, 2017 at the following locations:
* The Forestry Division, Head Office, Long Circular Road, St. James
* The Forestry Division, San Fernando Office, Balisier Avenue, Pleasantville, San Fernando
* District Revenue Office, Sangre Grande
* District Revenue Office, Tunapuna
* District Revenue Office, Chaguanas
* District Revenue Office, Siparia
* District Revenue Office, La Brea
* District Revenue Office, Rio Claro
* Inland Revenue Office, Roxborough, Tobago
* Inland Revenue Office, Sangster Hill, Tobago
Permits cost $100.
The public is also reminded that purchase of permits is not an entitlement to hunt before the start of the Hunting Season which opens on Sunday 1st October, 2017 and closes on Wednesday 28th February, 2018. (According to the Conservation of Wildlife Act, Chapter 67:01 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago.)
Should you have any queries, our Officers are available at the following contact numbers:
· 225-3865 Head Office, Long Circular, Port of Spain
· 225-3846/47 Forestry Information Unit, Long Circular, Port of Spain
· 225-3837 Wildlife Section, St Joseph