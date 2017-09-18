Trinidad News, Tobago News

Monday, September 18 2017 @ 04:13 PM AST

More Trinidad & Tobago schools expected to stink going forward

Monday, September 18 2017 @ 01:19 PM AST

The following is the response of Education Minister Anthony Garcia when asked a question in the Senate last week:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHbyD...p;t=48m12s

From the minister's response, it is clear many more schools built when cast iron was commonly used in plumbing, will have to first complain about 'noxious odours' to get this issue dealt with before it becomes a problem.

