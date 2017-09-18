More Trinidad & Tobago schools expected to stink going forward
Monday, September 18 2017 @ 01:19 PM AST
Contributed by: michaelariston
Views: 23
The following is the response of Education Minister Anthony Garcia when asked a question in the Senate last week:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHbyD...p;t=48m12s
From the minister's response, it is clear many more schools built when cast iron was commonly used in plumbing, will have to first complain about 'noxious odours' to get this issue dealt with before it becomes a problem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHbyD...p;t=48m12s
From the minister's response, it is clear many more schools built when cast iron was commonly used in plumbing, will have to first complain about 'noxious odours' to get this issue dealt with before it becomes a problem.