Is it just me? Nobody else sees a skull breathing fire in this image? Tuesday, September 19 2017 @ 09:48 AM AST



Barbados schools closed as Caribbean islands brace for another category 5 hurricane Maria



The Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has advised that all educational institutions, including the Barbados Community College, Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic, all nursery schools, government daycare centres and Erdiston Teachers Training College, will be closed today, Tuesday, September 19. Barbados schools closed as Caribbean islands brace for another category 5 hurricane MariaThe Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has advised that all educational institutions, including the Barbados Community College, Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic, all nursery schools, government daycare centres and Erdiston Teachers Training College, will be closed today, Tuesday, September 19.

