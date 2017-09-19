|
Is it just me? Nobody else sees a skull breathing fire in this image?
Tuesday, September 19 2017 @ 09:48 AM AST
Barbados schools closed as Caribbean islands brace for another category 5 hurricane Maria
The Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has advised that all educational institutions, including the Barbados Community College, Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic, all nursery schools, government daycare centres and Erdiston Teachers Training College, will be closed today, Tuesday, September 19.
