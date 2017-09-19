

Core Entertainment UK repays US$360m at 9% early Tuesday, September 19 2017 @ 09:33 AM AST

BRITISH ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY THAT RAISED US$360M IN CAYMAN ISLANDS AT 9% REPAYS LOAN EARLY



Core Entertainment UK Limited (the Issuer) referred to its admission to listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange of the US$360,000,000 at 9% notes due 2019 and as described in the offering circular relating to the Notes dated 7 September 2011. "Pursuant to listing rule 8.99 of the listing rules of the Exchange, the Issuer hereby notifies the Exchange that the indebtedness under the Notes was settled in full by the Issuer on or around 15 November 2016 (the Settlement)," Core said in a NOTICE dated September 12, 2017. What's Related More by AleemKhan

