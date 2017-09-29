

Republic to inject fresh capital into HFC Bank Ghana Friday, September 29 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 26 * Anthony Jordan to be confirmed new MD at HFC Ghana bank



Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) will inject fresh capital into HFC Bank Ghana, the managing director (MD) of T&T's largest bank by assets confirmed in a September 18 email. However RFHL MD Nigel Baptiste said no conversions to US dollars will be necessary.



"HFC will require additional equity injections which will be sourced via rights issues. There are two stages for the required injection - increased to min 120 million Cedis by December 2017 and further to 400 million Cedis by December 2018. The size of the rights issues depends on retained profit, etc. The first rights issue of 50 million Cedis has already been agreed and approved by boards and shareholders. Republic's Share is just under USD6 million and does not require any Fx conversions. The second issue to meet next year's requirement is being finalized but isn't expected to require any conversions either," Baptiste said.



The RFHL boss also said the next quarterly board meeting of HFC Bank Ghana, in November, will consider confirmation of Anthony Jordan, currently acting as HFC Bank MD.



Last Monday (September 11), the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, increased the minimum capital requirement for new and existing banks to GHC400 million (about US$90.3 million), up from GHC120 million currently, with all existing banks required to meet the new capital requirement by the end of 2018. "The new requirement is credit positive for Ghanaian banks because it will increase the amount and quality of their loss-absorbing capital buffers and support financial stability by consolidating or liquidating small and weak banks," said Moody's Investors Service in a September 18 note.



MOODY'S: HIGH ASSET RISKS IN GHANA



"This capital increase comes amid high asset risks in Ghana. As shown in the exhibit, Ghanas non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio rose to 21.7 per cent in May 2017 from 11.3 per cent in December 2014," Moody's said. By way of comparison, Caribbean credit rating agency CariCRIS Analysts Andre Joseph and Stefan Fortune wrote in their latest report, released September 19: "Based on the latest available information, the ratio of NPLs to total loans in T&T improved to 3.1 per cent as at March 2017 from 3.8 per cent as at March 2016, and remains among the lowest in the region."



Concurrently, Moody's said, some Ghanaian "banks' capital adequacy ratios have come under strain, hurt by lower profitability because of high credit losses. Banks ratio of foreign-currency loans to total loans, at about 27 per cent, also exposes them to capital erosion if the Ghana cedi, the local currency, depreciates."



T&T BANKS STRONGER



By way of comparison, Joseph and Fortune said: "Provisioning for loan losses (in T&T) was also strong at 62.6 per cent, up from 55 per cent in March 2016 and above the average of 55.9 per cent for the last three years. Banks remained highly liquid and well capitalized with an average capital adequacy ratio of 23.8 per cent as at March 2017, up from 23 per cent a year earlier. The banking sector also exhibited high profitability as evidenced by a relatively stable return on assets of 2.5 per cent and a return on equity of 17.1 per cent as at March 2017. CariCRIS expects the financial system to remain sound in the medium-term as economic conditions begin to improve."



Moody's expects the new rule by the Ghana Central Bank to cut the number of banks in Ghana to one quarter of what it is now. Moody's said: "The increased capital requirement will improve the amount and quality of banks loss-absorbing capital cushion. We expect fewer than 25 per cent of the banks to meet the new capital requirement, in particular because statutory reserves, regulatory credit reserves and revaluation reserves will not be capitalised. Taking into consideration banks paid up capital and retained earnings only (the components of shareholders equity that will be capitalized) of the largest 10 banks that contribute about 73 per cent of banking assets, we expect GCB Bank Limited (B3 stable, b316), Ecobank Ghana Limited (unrated), Barclays Bank of Ghana Limited (unrated), Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited (unrated) and Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited (unrated) to meet the new requirement. Other banks will need to inject new capital to reach the GHC400 million target. Deducting the revaluation reserves, statutory reserves and credit reserves, which we generally view as relatively lower quality capital, enhances banks quality of capital, benefiting loss-absorbing capacity."



Moody's added: "We expect a number of smaller banks to merge or opt for liquidation, reducing the number of banks in the system. Because Ghanas smaller banks tend to have higher incidences of related-party lending and are generally less transparent, having fewer but larger banks will improve banks ability to underwrite larger corporate loans because they will be able to increase their single-name borrower limits and grow their deposits. Consequently banks franchises will improve, benefiting their business opportunities and profitability, and fostering financial stability."



LICENCES REVOKED



In August 2017, Bank of Ghana revoked the banking licenses of two insolvent smaller banks, UT Bank Limited (unrated) and Capital Bank Limited (unrated), after ring-fencing them to protect the system from any contagion risk before their takeover by GCB Bank. Moody's went on: "We also believe that fewer banks likely will enhance regulators capacity to rigorously monitor and improve banks overall supervisory framework and financial stability. That said, because we expect that a large number of banks will need new capital, and given the short span to meet this new requirement, the new requirement has implementation risks."



Moody's said the higher start-up capital also will act as a barrier to entry, strengthening the market power of existing banks. Ghanas banking system is currently fairly fragmented, with 35 registered banks and four representative offices, Moody's said. "The largest five banks, for example, contribute about 45 per cent of system assets, compared with more than 90 per cent for South Africas largest five banks," Moody's said.



By way of comparison, according to the latest Financial Stability Report of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), the "Entities regulated and supervised by the Central Bank in the areas of banking, insurance and pensions account for approximately 80 per cent of total domestic financial sector assets as at December 2016." The T&T banking sector experienced marginal growth overall in 2016 ending the year with assets of TT$149.4 billion.

