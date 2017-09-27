

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 564

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,914/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Economic policies failing, try something new, UWI lecturers tell Govt Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



As budget 2017/2018 approaches...

UWI economics lecturers forecast one of the largest deficits in history



SENIOR ECONOMICS LECTURER DR ROGER HOSEIN FORECASTS ONE OF THE LARGEST DEFICITS IN HISTORY:



In fiscal year 2015/2016 the State of Trinidad and Tobago collected $44.01 billion in revenues. For fiscal year 2016/2017 the State listed that it expected to collect $48 billion in fiscal revenue. If one were to use the data from the Central Bank Monetary Policy Report that came out in April 2017, one would see that it lists the fiscal revenues collected for the time 0ctober to March for the relevant fiscal year so one can assess the proportion of the entire fiscal years expenditure, collected in that specific time period. This for the period October 2015 to March 2016, the State collected $20.64 billion in revenues, and this represented 45 per cent of the fiscal revenues which were collected for the fiscal year 2015/2016. Similarly, the monetary policy report also listed that for October 2016 to March 2017, the State only collected $16 billion. If one were to assume that this represented 45 per cent of the fiscal revenues the State would collect for all of 2016/17, then the State should only expect to collect for the fiscal year 2016/2017 $36.8 billion in revenue.



Even if the underlying assumptions made here yield an estimate which is 10 per cent wrong it means that the State's fiscal revenues for 2016/2017 would yield approximately $36.8 billion which would still be significantly less than the $53 billion in planned fiscal expenses of the state for 2016/2017. Thus, even if the State were to make a 5 per cent cutback on 2016/2017 expenditure, the fiscal deficit for fiscal year 2016/2017 would be close to $10 billion, a significant deficit by any standards, and one of the largest in the history of this country, post adult suffrage, in nominal terms.



This type of large fiscal deficit (if it unfolds) when viewed against the background of an estimated 5.1 per cent negative growth for T&T in 2016 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would undermine the confidence of people in the T&T economy, so that tremendous efforts must be made to turn this around.



GOVT PAYROLL GROWING



In terms of the labour force, in 2016 the Central Government of Trinidad and Tobago employed approximately 76,000 workers. This compares to 50,100 workers in 2001. This is a significant increase in State employment and is no doubt closely related to the padding of the State via the make-work programmes. The table 1 below illustrates that between 1999 and 2016, employment in the sector central local government increased 64.6 per cent while its value added increased 31.6 per cent, which clearly indicates that the State may be suffering from surplus labour and its output per worker would have fallen in the period 1999 to 2016.



CRIME KILLING OUT LABOUR FORCE



In terms of the labour market, the labour participation rate has now fallen to below 60 per cent for the first time since 2001. Several factors may be at work here. In the first instance, the crime situation in the economy may be acting as a deterrent to people who would normally work the night shift (approximately one per cent of the labour force has been murdered since 2005 and no doubt, apart from the direct implications on the labour force, there would be indirect implications for example if a husband is killed, the wife may now have to stay at home).



Also, we need to be careful as we have seen the size of the labour force decrease by 20,000 people between 2014 and 2016 and at the same time the proportion of the labour force above 49 years have increased. The CSO may want to consider in a more direct way to put in the public domain a note on why the labour force participation rate is falling and why at the same time the unemployment rate is falling as it has extremely significant medium-term policy implications. For example, if economic growth were to return around 2 per cent for the next 8 years the economy may need around 60,000 additional workers and so some type of strategy would have to be thought out ahead for time to facilitate that type of worker inflow.



CUT EXPENDITURE TO 2007 LEVELS



The wage bill of the State was projected for 2016/17 to be more than the wage bill in 2015/2016. The State will have to cut expenditure from the level of 2017 to closer to what it was in 2007/2008. Specifically, in 2017, the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in T&T is around $145 billion and in 2007 nominal GDP was also at a similar level ($136 billion). A significant factor that is different between the two years is that in 2016, Transfers and Subsidies accounted for 18.6 per cent of GDP whereas in 2007 it only accounted for 9.6 per cent. A practical, prudent policy maker would want to see what are the factors involved in the growth of Transfers and Subsidies between 2007 and 2017.



UWI FINANCIAL ECONOMICS LECTURER DR VAALMIKKI ARJOON: WHAT YOU'RE DOING ISN'T WORKING



It is clear that we need to re-examine our economic management as it has not been successful. This is clearly reflected by the downturn in the economy in 2016 by -5.11% as identified by the IMF. For the first eight months of this fiscal year, our current account deficit has grown to over $9.4 billion dollars, while our revenue earnings have dropped by over 13.5%, relative to the same period last year.



Our Debt to GDP ratio currently stands at 63%. We are not going to earn the budgeted $47.44 billion in revenues this year  it is likely to be below $40 billion, and given that we have not been successful in strategically cutting expenditure as much as we would have hoped, the fiscal deficit of 2016/2017 may in reality widen to 7% to 8% of GDP.



PRIVATISE, MAKE PROFITABLE, COLLECT TAX



We will continue to see a deficit for the next three years, and the states spending will continue to be partially financed by debt, occasionally dipping into the HSF and the Central Bank overdraft facility. Some privatising of state enterprises is warranted given the unprofitability and high cost structure of these organisations, which will provide additional capital to the state and allow them to earn tax-revenue in the long run after these enterprises return to a profitable state.



STOP HOLDING BREATH FOR OIL AND GAS TO GO BACK UP



Although we can expect increased gas output courtesy Juniper, TROC and Sercan, with downstream benefits for Methanol, LNG and Ammonia production, we will not see a significant uptick in revenues from this output. Global energy demand remains suppressed while supply is expected to increase further from the Unites States. While energy companies based locally will experience higher sales revenue, a portion will be offset by losses brought forward and capital allowances, thereby reducing profits and taxes payable to the state. Production will also continue to fall from local maturing fields.



TAX POLICIES DIDN'T WORK



The Tax Policy thus far

The tax policies outlined in the last two budgets have not been successful for raising sufficient revenues as we would have hoped and have indeed contributed to a further weakening of the business environment. In the first eight months of this fiscal year, the revenues earned from taxes dropped by approximately 7% relative to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Over this same period, our revenues from taxes on goods and services, international trade and VAT have fallen by 15%, 13.7% and 16.4% respectively. Re-imposing VAT in 2015/2016 on previously zero rated items to boost revenue earnings was unsuccessful as there was a shortfall of VAT revenues by over $5 billion in 2015/2016.



Broadening the tax base in a time of weakened consumption and business investments only exacerbated the downturn, as the taxes further deterred economic activity. Higher taxes contributed to an already increasing cost of doing business. Company sales and profits took a further hit  retail sales fell by over 19% between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2016, with the largest drop in sales occurring in construction materials, household furniture and dry-goods.



With lower after tax profits and revenue, many businesses especially small companies had to reduce their operations and cut costs by laying off some employees or even cease operations altogether. Many have less funds available to spend on developing their product functions and quality, diversify and innovate.



PRODUCTIVITY, COMPETITIVENESS DOWN



Naturally, our Total Factor Productivity (TFP) and competitiveness has fallen. Some have to tap into their own savings to keep their businesses afloat, as the cost of borrowing is also too harsh, leaving them with less to invest in the future. In scaling back their operations, together with the inaccessibility of sufficient foreign exchange, many have reduced their imports, resulting in a drop in the earnings from customs duties and taxes from international trade.



TRY SOMETHING NEW - SUPPORT SMEs



New and practical avenues for the budget to consider (A drastic change in the expenditure pattern with more focus on boosting confidence and productivity through capital expenditure and facilitating the activities of Small and Medium Enterprises).



Thus far, it appears that the policy makers are



With SMEs' downsizing, the market is becoming more dominated by large companies, as they are the ones that can afford to survive the higher taxes, possess higher savings and can access a better line of credit. A market dominated by large firms will further hamper our competitiveness and innovation, while driving up prices further in the future. It is hoped that in the up-coming budget, fiscal incentives will be provided to facilitate the growth of SMEs. Tax savings and other financial assistance should be offered to encourage participation in international trade fairs and trade in global markets.



Training needs to be provided by the Ministry of Trade to assist small entrepreneurs in developing their marketing and human resource skills with assistance to penetrate global markets where the demand for their products is high. The state can assist start-ups by also co-funding wage payments to employees, while also offering a Productivity and Innovation Credit programme to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in product research and develop patents within the realm of ICTs and manufacturing. An SME infrastructure and investment bank needs to be established to connect SMEs with global investors who may be interested in funding some of their activities.



GOOD MONEY BEHIND BAD - NO RETURNS ON MONEY SPENT ON CRIME



The expenditure pattern must also be altered to improve the efficiency of public spending. We have over-spent on several public projects and on the provision of public services. For instance, the budget allocated $7.6 billion and $6.4 billion to National Security and Health respectively, but we are still faced with unbridled crime which continues to deter confidence in the economy while health care is still lagging far behind international standards. For years, we distorted investment choices and favoured sectors based on political bias, at the expense of other sectors with significant growth potential.



We continue to limit capital expenditure in favour of expenditure on Transfers and Subsidies. Recent reports signalled that approximately $5 billion will be allotted to the public sector investment program, which means that we will once again limit capital expenditure. This needs to be re-considered, as capital expenditure enhances productivity and infrastructure, creates sustainable jobs and assists in building the growth sectors.



GIVE CEPEP WORKERS SUSTAINABLE JOBS



Programmes such as CEPEP and URP have restricted our productivity and need to be eliminated. The workers involved should be transferred to re-structured programs under capital expenditure, where they can focus, for instance, on building agriculture and agro-processing in programs already established, such as the Youth Agriculture Apprenticeship Program, the Cocoa Rehabilitation Program and rehabilitation of Fish-Processing to name a few.



The diversification thrust is necessary now more than ever! We are blessed with a natural harbour ..we ought to be investing in creating a new industry locally centred on ship repairs and building. Other oil-based economies have successfully ventured into this industry, such as Saudi Arabia, Bharain and Kuwait. Oman has diversified in to optic fibre. Bharain has a thriving banking and financial services industry. We can do the same by paying more attention to our capital market development, particularly the stock exchange.



GIVE THE STOCK MARKET A BOOST



The state needs to encourage both local and foreign companies to be listed on our stock exchange, and engage in a drive to attract foreign investors to the stock market. In doing so, activity will increase and we will generate more revenue from this market. In addition, investors will earn better returns on investments by participating in trading of shares in the market. Through the IFC, we can make the local financial sector more competitive by encouraging more financial firms such as investment banks in our IFC. When the market is more competitive, returns on financial investments will be pushed up, not only through these new firms but also through the existing banks.



AGRICULTURE A FOREX CASH COW



Agro-processing and agriculture sectors have great scope to become net exporters and foreign exchange earners. This can be facilitated through co-operatives, where several farmers are brought together by a large business. The business will contribute a sum of money to purchase agriculture equipment and machinery, and even some agricultural land. The farmers, who may also have some land, could share in the use of these equipment. If we use this model throughout the country, these two industries will grow substantially and will drive the diversification thrust even further. Organic foods are in high demand throughout the US and Europe. Our agro-processing efforts can also focus on penetrating these markets.



START A DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR MEDICAL PROGRAMME



A Dollar for Dollar Medical Facility  The state in collaboration with foreign entities/medical universities can establish several specialised hospitals locally, including in south Trinidad. It will be run by both local and foreign practitioners. For each private patient who pays for a procedure, the state will match the cost by paying the same for another patients procedure. These measures can be realistically implemented, and assist in our diversification thrust, which is urgently needed. Today, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley hosts his pre-budget forum, said by some to be a strategy to calm would-be critics post-budget reading (October 2, 2017) when Government reports it could not perform the task of bringing the economy out of recession after three fiscal years. Former US President Barack Obama, having the world's largest economy to turn around, did it in one year. Excuses aside, here are (almost unedited) responses to questions posed to two University of the West Indies economics lecturers last week.As budget 2017/2018 approaches...UWI economics lecturers forecast one of the largest deficits in historySENIOR ECONOMICS LECTURER DR ROGER HOSEIN FORECASTS ONE OF THE LARGEST DEFICITS IN HISTORY:In fiscal year 2015/2016 the State of Trinidad and Tobago collected $44.01 billion in revenues. For fiscal year 2016/2017 the State listed that it expected to collect $48 billion in fiscal revenue. If one were to use the data from the Central Bank Monetary Policy Report that came out in April 2017, one would see that it lists the fiscal revenues collected for the time 0ctober to March for the relevant fiscal year so one can assess the proportion of the entire fiscal years expenditure, collected in that specific time period. This for the period October 2015 to March 2016, the State collected $20.64 billion in revenues, and this represented 45 per cent of the fiscal revenues which were collected for the fiscal year 2015/2016. Similarly, the monetary policy report also listed that for October 2016 to March 2017, the State only collected $16 billion. If one were to assume that this represented 45 per cent of the fiscal revenues the State would collect for all of 2016/17, then the State should only expect to collect for the fiscal year 2016/2017 $36.8 billion in revenue.Even if the underlying assumptions made here yield an estimate which is 10 per cent wrong it means that the State's fiscal revenues for 2016/2017 would yield approximately $36.8 billion which would still be significantly less than the $53 billion in planned fiscal expenses of the state for 2016/2017. Thus, even if the State were to make a 5 per cent cutback on 2016/2017 expenditure, the fiscal deficit for fiscal year 2016/2017 would be close to $10 billion, a significant deficit by any standards, and one of the largest in the history of this country, post adult suffrage, in nominal terms.This type of large fiscal deficit (if it unfolds) when viewed against the background of an estimated 5.1 per cent negative growth for T&T in 2016 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would undermine the confidence of people in the T&T economy, so that tremendous efforts must be made to turn this around.GOVT PAYROLL GROWINGIn terms of the labour force, in 2016 the Central Government of Trinidad and Tobago employed approximately 76,000 workers. This compares to 50,100 workers in 2001. This is a significant increase in State employment and is no doubt closely related to the padding of the State via the make-work programmes. The table 1 below illustrates that between 1999 and 2016, employment in the sector central local government increased 64.6 per cent while its value added increased 31.6 per cent, which clearly indicates that the State may be suffering from surplus labour and its output per worker would have fallen in the period 1999 to 2016.CRIME KILLING OUT LABOUR FORCEIn terms of the labour market, the labour participation rate has now fallen to below 60 per cent for the first time since 2001. Several factors may be at work here. In the first instance, the crime situation in the economy may be acting as a deterrent to people who would normally work the night shift (approximately one per cent of the labour force has been murdered since 2005 and no doubt, apart from the direct implications on the labour force, there would be indirect implications for example if a husband is killed, the wife may now have to stay at home).Also, we need to be careful as we have seen the size of the labour force decrease by 20,000 people between 2014 and 2016 and at the same time the proportion of the labour force above 49 years have increased. The CSO may want to consider in a more direct way to put in the public domain a note on why the labour force participation rate is falling and why at the same time the unemployment rate is falling as it has extremely significant medium-term policy implications. For example, if economic growth were to return around 2 per cent for the next 8 years the economy may need around 60,000 additional workers and so some type of strategy would have to be thought out ahead for time to facilitate that type of worker inflow.CUT EXPENDITURE TO 2007 LEVELSThe wage bill of the State was projected for 2016/17 to be more than the wage bill in 2015/2016. The State will have to cut expenditure from the level of 2017 to closer to what it was in 2007/2008. Specifically, in 2017, the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in T&T is around $145 billion and in 2007 nominal GDP was also at a similar level ($136 billion). A significant factor that is different between the two years is that in 2016, Transfers and Subsidies accounted for 18.6 per cent of GDP whereas in 2007 it only accounted for 9.6 per cent. A practical, prudent policy maker would want to see what are the factors involved in the growth of Transfers and Subsidies between 2007 and 2017.UWI FINANCIAL ECONOMICS LECTURER DR VAALMIKKI ARJOON: WHAT YOU'RE DOING ISN'T WORKINGIt is clear that we need to re-examine our economic management as it has not been successful. This is clearly reflected by the downturn in the economy in 2016 by -5.11% as identified by the IMF. For the first eight months of this fiscal year, our current account deficit has grown to over $9.4 billion dollars, while our revenue earnings have dropped by over 13.5%, relative to the same period last year.Our Debt to GDP ratio currently stands at 63%. We are not going to earn the budgeted $47.44 billion in revenues this year  it is likely to be below $40 billion, and given that we have not been successful in strategically cutting expenditure as much as we would have hoped, the fiscal deficit of 2016/2017 may in reality widen to 7% to 8% of GDP.PRIVATISE, MAKE PROFITABLE, COLLECT TAXWe will continue to see a deficit for the next three years, and the states spending will continue to be partially financed by debt, occasionally dipping into the HSF and the Central Bank overdraft facility. Some privatising of state enterprises is warranted given the unprofitability and high cost structure of these organisations, which will provide additional capital to the state and allow them to earn tax-revenue in the long run after these enterprises return to a profitable state.STOP HOLDING BREATH FOR OIL AND GAS TO GO BACK UPAlthough we can expect increased gas output courtesy Juniper, TROC and Sercan, with downstream benefits for Methanol, LNG and Ammonia production, we will not see a significant uptick in revenues from this output. Global energy demand remains suppressed while supply is expected to increase further from the Unites States. While energy companies based locally will experience higher sales revenue, a portion will be offset by losses brought forward and capital allowances, thereby reducing profits and taxes payable to the state. Production will also continue to fall from local maturing fields.TAX POLICIES DIDN'T WORKThe Tax Policy thus farThe tax policies outlined in the last two budgets have not been successful for raising sufficient revenues as we would have hoped and have indeed contributed to a further weakening of the business environment. In the first eight months of this fiscal year, the revenues earned from taxes dropped by approximately 7% relative to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Over this same period, our revenues from taxes on goods and services, international trade and VAT have fallen by 15%, 13.7% and 16.4% respectively. Re-imposing VAT in 2015/2016 on previously zero rated items to boost revenue earnings was unsuccessful as there was a shortfall of VAT revenues by over $5 billion in 2015/2016.Broadening the tax base in a time of weakened consumption and business investments only exacerbated the downturn, as the taxes further deterred economic activity. Higher taxes contributed to an already increasing cost of doing business. Company sales and profits took a further hit  retail sales fell by over 19% between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2016, with the largest drop in sales occurring in construction materials, household furniture and dry-goods.With lower after tax profits and revenue, many businesses especially small companies had to reduce their operations and cut costs by laying off some employees or even cease operations altogether. Many have less funds available to spend on developing their product functions and quality, diversify and innovate.PRODUCTIVITY, COMPETITIVENESS DOWNNaturally, our Total Factor Productivity (TFP) and competitiveness has fallen. Some have to tap into their own savings to keep their businesses afloat, as the cost of borrowing is also too harsh, leaving them with less to invest in the future. In scaling back their operations, together with the inaccessibility of sufficient foreign exchange, many have reduced their imports, resulting in a drop in the earnings from customs duties and taxes from international trade.TRY SOMETHING NEW - SUPPORT SMEsNew and practical avenues for the budget to consider (A drastic change in the expenditure pattern with more focus on boosting confidence and productivity through capital expenditure and facilitating the activities of Small and Medium Enterprises).Thus far, it appears that the policy makers areWith SMEs' downsizing, the market is becoming more dominated by large companies, as they are the ones that can afford to survive the higher taxes, possess higher savings and can access a better line of credit. A market dominated by large firms will further hamper our competitiveness and innovation, while driving up prices further in the future. It is hoped that in the up-coming budget, fiscal incentives will be provided to facilitate the growth of SMEs. Tax savings and other financial assistance should be offered to encourage participation in international trade fairs and trade in global markets.Training needs to be provided by the Ministry of Trade to assist small entrepreneurs in developing their marketing and human resource skills with assistance to penetrate global markets where the demand for their products is high. The state can assist start-ups by also co-funding wage payments to employees, while also offering a Productivity and Innovation Credit programme to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in product research and develop patents within the realm of ICTs and manufacturing. An SME infrastructure and investment bank needs to be established to connect SMEs with global investors who may be interested in funding some of their activities.GOOD MONEY BEHIND BAD - NO RETURNS ON MONEY SPENT ON CRIMEThe expenditure pattern must also be altered to improve the efficiency of public spending. We have over-spent on several public projects and on the provision of public services. For instance, the budget allocated $7.6 billion and $6.4 billion to National Security and Health respectively, but we are still faced with unbridled crime which continues to deter confidence in the economy while health care is still lagging far behind international standards. For years, we distorted investment choices and favoured sectors based on political bias, at the expense of other sectors with significant growth potential.We continue to limit capital expenditure in favour of expenditure on Transfers and Subsidies. Recent reports signalled that approximately $5 billion will be allotted to the public sector investment program, which means that we will once again limit capital expenditure. This needs to be re-considered, as capital expenditure enhances productivity and infrastructure, creates sustainable jobs and assists in building the growth sectors.GIVE CEPEP WORKERS SUSTAINABLE JOBSProgrammes such as CEPEP and URP have restricted our productivity and need to be eliminated. The workers involved should be transferred to re-structured programs under capital expenditure, where they can focus, for instance, on building agriculture and agro-processing in programs already established, such as the Youth Agriculture Apprenticeship Program, the Cocoa Rehabilitation Program and rehabilitation of Fish-Processing to name a few.The diversification thrust is necessary now more than ever! We are blessed with a natural harbour ..we ought to be investing in creating a new industry locally centred on ship repairs and building. Other oil-based economies have successfully ventured into this industry, such as Saudi Arabia, Bharain and Kuwait. Oman has diversified in to optic fibre. Bharain has a thriving banking and financial services industry. We can do the same by paying more attention to our capital market development, particularly the stock exchange.GIVE THE STOCK MARKET A BOOSTThe state needs to encourage both local and foreign companies to be listed on our stock exchange, and engage in a drive to attract foreign investors to the stock market. In doing so, activity will increase and we will generate more revenue from this market. In addition, investors will earn better returns on investments by participating in trading of shares in the market. Through the IFC, we can make the local financial sector more competitive by encouraging more financial firms such as investment banks in our IFC. When the market is more competitive, returns on financial investments will be pushed up, not only through these new firms but also through the existing banks.AGRICULTURE A FOREX CASH COWAgro-processing and agriculture sectors have great scope to become net exporters and foreign exchange earners. This can be facilitated through co-operatives, where several farmers are brought together by a large business. The business will contribute a sum of money to purchase agriculture equipment and machinery, and even some agricultural land. The farmers, who may also have some land, could share in the use of these equipment. If we use this model throughout the country, these two industries will grow substantially and will drive the diversification thrust even further. Organic foods are in high demand throughout the US and Europe. Our agro-processing efforts can also focus on penetrating these markets.START A DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR MEDICAL PROGRAMMEA Dollar for Dollar Medical Facility  The state in collaboration with foreign entities/medical universities can establish several specialised hospitals locally, including in south Trinidad. It will be run by both local and foreign practitioners. For each private patient who pays for a procedure, the state will match the cost by paying the same for another patients procedure. These measures can be realistically implemented, and assist in our diversification thrust, which is urgently needed. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format