U.S. tourists, cruise ships to Aruba climbed
Wednesday, September 20 2017 @ 06:35 AM AST
The Central Bank of Aruba announced it will maintain its policy overnight lending rate at 1%
During the first four months of 2017, the weakness in the Venezuelan market continued to wane tourism arrivals (−11.9 percent) and visitor nights (−4.3 percent). On the other hand, a growth was observed in cruise visitors (+4.1 percent), while the U.S. market performed favorably, reflected in an upturn in tourism receipts recorded at commercial banks (+2.5 percent).
For more: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4193
