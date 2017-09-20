

U.S. tourists, cruise ships to Aruba climbed Wednesday, September 20 2017



During the first four months of 2017, the weakness in the Venezuelan market continued to wane tourism arrivals (−11.9 percent) and visitor nights (−4.3 percent). On the other hand, a growth was observed in cruise visitors (+4.1 percent), while the U.S. market performed favorably, reflected in an upturn in tourism receipts recorded at commercial banks (+2.5 percent).



During the first four months of 2017, the weakness in the Venezuelan market continued to wane tourism arrivals (−11.9 percent) and visitor nights (−4.3 percent). On the other hand, a growth was observed in cruise visitors (+4.1 percent), while the U.S. market performed favorably, reflected in an upturn in tourism receipts recorded at commercial banks (+2.5 percent).

