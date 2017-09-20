Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Wednesday, September 20 2017 @ 04:31 PM AST

U.S. tourists, cruise ships to Aruba climbed

Wednesday, September 20 2017 @ 06:35 AM AST

The Central Bank of Aruba announced it will maintain its policy overnight lending rate at 1%

During the first four months of 2017, the weakness in the Venezuelan market continued to wane tourism arrivals (&#8722;11.9 percent) and visitor nights (&#8722;4.3 percent). On the other hand, a growth was observed in cruise visitors (+4.1 percent), while the U.S. market performed favorably, reflected in an upturn in tourism receipts recorded at commercial banks (+2.5 percent).

For more: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4193

