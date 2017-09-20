Trinidad & Tobago to shut down desalination plant next week

From September 26 to October 3, 2017, WASA said in a release today.
* The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) has advised the Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (the Authority) of a planned shutdown of its Desalination Plant at Point Lisas to facilitate maintenance works.
* The Desalcott owned and operated desalination plant, provides 40 million gallons daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.