Kingsman - The Golden Circle on top in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas
Thursday, September 21 2017 @ 04:44 PM AST
Contributed by: krishendathgokoo
Oh yes it is. So 'It' didn't get to the number one (#1) spot but it rose to #2, followed by Unlocked which is doing very well in this market.
QUICK MOVIE REVIEW: Kingsman The Golden Circle
SCORE: 2/10
Very cheesy. Very predictable and stupid ending. They defeat the bad guys and live happily ever after fighting on as Kingsmen or Statesmen or whatever. Halle Berry and Channing Tatum should be expected to form part of this new franchise of mindless recurring movies to come. The music during the prolonged fight scenes suggest to me that the moviemakers know the kind of knuckleheads they target with movies like these. It's almost as if they are making fun of them to their faces without them knowing it.
It ends with them killing the bad guys and defeating the super villain lady, and Eggsy and Halle Berry getting on the Statesman team of something like that. Yawn.
