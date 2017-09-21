

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 928

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,904/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Kingsman - The Golden Circle on top in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas Thursday, September 21 2017 @ 04:44 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 39



QUICK MOVIE REVIEW: Kingsman The Golden Circle







SCORE: 2/10



Very cheesy. Very predictable and stupid ending. They defeat the bad guys and live happily ever after fighting on as Kingsmen or Statesmen or whatever. Halle Berry and Channing Tatum should be expected to form part of this new franchise of mindless recurring movies to come. The music during the prolonged fight scenes suggest to me that the moviemakers know the kind of knuckleheads they target with movies like these. It's almost as if they are making fun of them to their faces without them knowing it.



It ends with them killing the bad guys and defeating the super villain lady, and Eggsy and Halle Berry getting on the Statesman team of something like that. Yawn. Oh yes it is. So 'It' didn't get to the number one (#1) spot but it rose to #2, followed by Unlocked which is doing very well in this market.QUICK MOVIE REVIEW: Kingsman The Golden CircleSCORE: 2/10Very cheesy. Very predictable and stupid ending. They defeat the bad guys and live happily ever after fighting on as Kingsmen or Statesmen or whatever. Halle Berry and Channing Tatum should be expected to form part of this new franchise of mindless recurring movies to come. The music during the prolonged fight scenes suggest to me that the moviemakers know the kind of knuckleheads they target with movies like these. It's almost as if they are making fun of them to their faces without them knowing it.It ends with them killing the bad guys and defeating the super villain lady, and Eggsy and Halle Berry getting on the Statesman team of something like that. Yawn. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format