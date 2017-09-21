If a picture says 1,000 then a chart says 2,000 words
Thursday, September 21 2017
What do the charts from the latest (out this week) CariCRIS report on Trinidad & Tobago tell us?
CariCRIS expectedly reaffirmed its double AA+ rating on US$500 million the Trinidad and Tobago government has to repay. CariCRIS' charts told a story of their own:
* BALANCE OF PAYMENTS IS IMPROVING, THOUGH IT'S STILL NEGATIVE
* EXPECT A WORSE-THAN-LAST-YEAR DEFICIT FROM THE GOVERNMENT THIS YEAR
* US DOLLAR FOREIGN RESERVES ARE DEPLETING, AS ANALYSTS FORECAST, WHILE T&T GOVT DEFENDS EXCHANGE RATE
THIS IS WHERE GOVERNMENT WILL BE GETTING SOME 'EASY' MONEY
