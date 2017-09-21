

If a picture says 1,000 then a chart says 2,000 words Thursday, September 21 2017



CariCRIS expectedly reaffirmed its double AA+ rating on US$500 million the Trinidad and Tobago government has to repay. CariCRIS' charts told a story of their own:





* BALANCE OF PAYMENTS IS IMPROVING, THOUGH IT'S STILL NEGATIVE











* EXPECT A WORSE-THAN-LAST-YEAR DEFICIT FROM THE GOVERNMENT THIS YEAR











* US DOLLAR FOREIGN RESERVES ARE DEPLETING, AS ANALYSTS FORECAST, WHILE T&T GOVT DEFENDS EXCHANGE RATE











THIS IS WHERE GOVERNMENT WILL BE GETTING SOME 'EASY' MONEY







