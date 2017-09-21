Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 928

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 01:17 AM AST

If a picture says 1,000 then a chart says 2,000 words

Thursday, September 21 2017 @ 04:56 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 48

What do the charts from the latest (out this week) CariCRIS report on Trinidad & Tobago tell us?

CariCRIS expectedly reaffirmed its double AA+ rating on US$500 million the Trinidad and Tobago government has to repay. CariCRIS' charts told a story of their own:


* BALANCE OF PAYMENTS IS IMPROVING, THOUGH IT'S STILL NEGATIVE





* EXPECT A WORSE-THAN-LAST-YEAR DEFICIT FROM THE GOVERNMENT THIS YEAR





* US DOLLAR FOREIGN RESERVES ARE DEPLETING, AS ANALYSTS FORECAST, WHILE T&T GOVT DEFENDS EXCHANGE RATE





THIS IS WHERE GOVERNMENT WILL BE GETTING SOME 'EASY' MONEY



What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 