Hurricane Maria floods the Dominican Republic
Thursday, September 21 2017 @ 11:08 PM AST
Hurricane Maria, now a category 3 storm, has slowed down but flooded parts of the Dominican Republic last night and blew off a few roofs. This is the second hurricane in two weeks to hit these Caribbean islands
