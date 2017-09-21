

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 928

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,904/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Hurricane Maria floods the Dominican Republic Thursday, September 21 2017 @ 11:08 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



Hurricane Maria, now a category 3 storm, has slowed down but flooded parts of the Dominican Republic last night and blew off a few roofs. This is the second hurricane in two weeks to hit these Caribbean islands



Hurricane Maria, now a category 3 storm, has slowed down but flooded parts of the Dominican Republic last night and blew off a few roofs. This is the second hurricane in two weeks to hit these Caribbean islands What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format