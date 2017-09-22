Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Friday, September 22 2017 @ 07:49 PM AST

Dominican refugees not flocking here

Friday, September 22 2017 @ 11:12 AM AST

LIFE AFTER HURRICANE MARIA 2017, HURRICANE IRMA 2017

Caribbean islands ravaged by hurricanes Irma, Maria are beginning to rebuild, reports from around the region indicate. Good to know that they're welcome in Trinidad and Tobago but:

* Evacuated persons are now returning to their Caribbean home islands. Sint Maarten Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher (right) on Monday explained that efforts were already underway to bring citizens and residents home until Hurricane Maria formed and quickly became a threat.

* Dusk to dawn curfews still in effect on most ravaged islands

* Several airlines, including Caribbean Airlines, Pawa Dominicana, Spirit, Sunwing, Delta Airlines, Copa Airlines, Winair, JetBlue, WestJet, Air Anguilla, Tradewinds Aviation, Seaborne Airlines, Windward Express, Wingo Colombia, Miami Air, Blue City Holding assisted in transporting cargo and post-hurricane supplies to the islands

* St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent, Curacao and Puerto Rico (although also affected by the hurricane) provided supplies to other more severely affected islands

* Consumer watchdogs and government agencies monitoring prices as they lookout for price gouging in this time of need for many.

