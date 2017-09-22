A new IDB study suggests investments in education in the Dominican Republic are paying off: https://publications.iadb.org/bitstre...sAllowed=y
Separately, it's a fact that the Dominican Republic economy has been growing annually.
Investments in education, continued economic growth a coincidence in the Dominican Republic?
A new IDB study suggests investments in education in the Dominican Republic are paying off: https://publications.iadb.org/bitstre...sAllowed=y
Separately, it's a fact that the Dominican Republic economy has been growing annually.
