

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Registered Users: 1

Guest Users: 914

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,906/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Investments in education, continued economic growth a coincidence in the Dominican Republic? Friday, September 22 2017 @ 11:47 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 35



Separately, it's a fact that the Dominican Republic economy has been growing annually.



A new IDB study suggests investments in education in the Dominican Republic are paying off: https://publications.iadb.org/bitstre...sAllowed=y Separately, it's a fact that the Dominican Republic economy has been growing annually. What's Related https://publications.ia...

More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format