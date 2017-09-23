

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 840

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,907/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

More rain to come but (should be) nothing major Saturday, September 23 2017 @ 01:43 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 21



Given how much money for infrastructure projects has been lost to corruption, however, you never know. There might be some flash flooding. See for yourself: http://news.co.tt/public_html/staticp...5131844292 Given how much money for infrastructure projects has been lost to corruption, however, you never know. There might be some flash flooding. What's Related http://news.co.tt/publi...

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format