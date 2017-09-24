

Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela strengthen ties at UN General Assembly Sunday, September 24 2017 @ 12:36 AM AST

New Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza (left) met his Trinidad & Tobago counterpart, Dennis Moses, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Friday. Text accompanying the above news photo released by the office of Venezuela's President (Nicolas Maduro) said the two discussed strategies to strengthen dialogue and peace in the region.



