Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela strengthen ties at UN General Assembly
Sunday, September 24 2017 @ 12:36 AM AST
Contributed by: elijose
New Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza (left) met his Trinidad & Tobago counterpart, Dennis Moses, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Friday. Text accompanying the above news photo released by the office of Venezuela's President (Nicolas Maduro) said the two discussed strategies to strengthen dialogue and peace in the region.
