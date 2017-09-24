Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 823

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, September 24 2017 @ 06:04 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela strengthen ties at UN General Assembly

Sunday, September 24 2017 @ 12:36 AM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 35


New Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza (left) met his Trinidad & Tobago counterpart, Dennis Moses, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Friday. Text accompanying the above news photo released by the office of Venezuela's President (Nicolas Maduro) said the two discussed strategies to strengthen dialogue and peace in the region.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 