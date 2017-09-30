Venezuela, Trinidad & Tobago talk 'peace in the region' amid US, Canada sanctions



* July 31, 2017, U.S. Department of Treasury: As a result of today's actions, all assets of Nicolas Maduro subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with him.

"Anyone who participates in this illegitimate ANC could be exposed to future U.S. sanctions for their role in undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela."

https://www.treasury.gov/press-center...m0137.aspx



* August 25, 2017, White House: "The Presidents new action prohibits dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company. It also prohibits dealings in certain existing bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector, as well as dividend payments to the government of Venezuela."



* "To mitigate harm to the American and Venezuelan people, the Treasury Department is issuing general licenses that allow for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited by the Executive Order. These include provisions allowing for a 30-day wind-down period; financing for most commercial trade, including the export and import of petroleum; transactions only involving Citgo; dealings in select existing Venezuelan debts; and the financing for humanitarian goods to Venezuela."

https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-...-venezuela



* August 25, 2017, White House, Executive Order by President Trump:

Section 1. (a) All transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in the following by a United States person or within the United States are prohibited:

(i) new debt with a maturity of greater than 90 days of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA);

(ii) new debt with a maturity of greater than 30 days, or new equity, of the Government of Venezuela, other than debt of PdVSA covered by subsection (a)(i) of this section;

(iii) bonds issued by the Government of Venezuela prior to the effective date of this order; or

(iv) dividend payments or other distributions of profits to the Government of Venezuela from any entity owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Government of Venezuela.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-...-situation



* US President Barack Obama got the ball rolling in March 2015:



* CANADA, September 22, 2017: The Special Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations impose asset freezes and dealings prohibitions on the targeted individuals by prohibiting persons in Canada and Canadians outside Canada from dealing in any property of these individuals or providing financial or related services to them.

See also:



* VENEZUELA's RESPONSE:



















