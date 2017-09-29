Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Friday, September 29 2017 @ 11:11 AM AST

McDonald's may build new restaurants in Trinidad & Tobago over next two years

Friday, September 29 2017 @ 07:39 AM AST

COMMENTARY

Moody's in a press release said "More recently, Arcos Dorados reached an agreement with McDonald's Corporation in which the company committed to open 180 new restaurants and to reinvest US$292 million in existing restaurants, totalizing about US$500 million of capital expenditures for the period 2017-2019."

Though not impossible, it is unlikely none of the new 180 restaurants will be built in Trinidad and Tobago.

On this, its third trip to Trinidad and Tobago as an investor, McDonald's has maintained three outlets, though closing in some locations and re-opening in others, but at least it has not packed up and left as it did previously.

For the Moody's press release, please visit: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moody...-PR_372435

