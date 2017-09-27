

Trinis more likely to get killed than robbed, new study finds Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 12:32 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 26







Figure 3. Homicide Victims Killed during Commission of a Robbery (per 100,000 population)



Source: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 2013



Figure 2. Percentage of Crime Victims Who Were Victims of an Armed Robbery



Most people who are victims of crime in Trinidad and Tobago are not victims of robberies, less than a quarter, 22%, but among robbery victims in the world, Trinidad and Tobago's are the third most likely to get killed in the process, a new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study released Monday (Sept. 25) found.

