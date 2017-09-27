Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 06:29 AM AST

Trinis more likely to get killed than robbed, new study finds

Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 12:32 AM AST

Most people who are victims of crime in Trinidad and Tobago are not victims of robberies, less than a quarter, 22%, but among robbery victims in the world, Trinidad and Tobago's are the third most likely to get killed in the process, a new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study released Monday (Sept. 25) found.



Figure 3. Homicide Victims Killed during Commission of a Robbery (per 100,000 population)

Source: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 2013

Figure 2. Percentage of Crime Victims Who Were Victims of an Armed Robbery

Source: 2014 Latin American Public Opinion Project

