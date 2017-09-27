Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 878

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, September 28 2017 @ 03:45 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago to cut expenditure to avoid $14 billion deficit in fiscal 2018

Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 12:36 AM AST

Contributed by: HAlexander

Views: 83

Key takeaways from the prime minister's pre-budget forum at the Hyatt today in Port of Spain:

* "The country needs to know, that faced with a possible deficit in 2018 significantly about $14 billion dollars, some further cuts in expenditure will be unavoidable": Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

* While he didn't want to call it "exchange controls", Rowley promises to prioritize distribution of foreign exchange to certain sectors to stave off depletion of reserves while protecting traditional exchange rate

* PM: Three or four sectors will be selected each year with projects aimed at generating foreign exchange and new levels of output.

* Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul repeats a lot of the bad economic news we already know

* PS Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee: Govt spent about $7 billion, about 20% of its revenues servicing debt this year; additional $5 billion given to state companies and agencies through the 'Transfers' part of 'Transfers & Subsidies' to service debt.

* NOTE: Last year, Govt spent about $4 billion servicing debt

* PS Taylor-Lee Chee: Trinidad & Tobago nearing debt ceiling after heavy borrowing; country can now borrow up to $6b locally and $11 billion overseas but at very high interest rates, given non-investment grade (junk) rating

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 