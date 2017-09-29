

Kingsman on top in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas Friday, September 29 2017 @ 06:11 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 39 Kingsman - The Golden Circle is now on top in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas, followed by Stephen King's 'It', followed by Ninjago.



The movies from last week are doing better in the Caribbean islands than the new releases this week: Green Days by the River, Flatliners and American Made.



American Assassin also seems to be failing and may barely get one more week.



After Ninjago, in 4th position, based on cinema screen size allocation, is Green Days by the River, followed by The Hitman's Bodyguard (though now taken off most screens), followed by American Made, followed by Flatliners, followed by American Assassin.



GREEN DAYS BY THE RIVER



SCORE: 5/10



It's a good reflection of the historical reality of the small village that was Mayaro in Trinidad and Tobago's pre-independence days. The boy is recruited to work on the estate of a man who would become his father-in-law by coercion after fooling around with his daughter.



Cinematographically, it's extremely poetic and replete with symbolisms.





FLATLINERS



SCORE: 6/10



This movie is consistent with most Hollywood horrors. For some reason, it never occurs to anyone to pray. In the end, four of the doctors survive. One is killed but it appears to be a suicide as she is killed by a spirit mimicking her little sister.



The message appears to be: Never cross the line of playing with life and death for personal gain; and make amends for the wrongs done in life. Those are powerful messages, although it still baffles me why it never occurs to anyone to pray in these movies, other than maybe shout 'Oh God, no!'. Jesus is mentioned but only in the context of one of the doctors developing a god syndrome, comparing himself to Jesus.



It has a happily-ever-after ending, which I suppose is unique for a horror. Excellent acting, no or very little unnecessary porn, and overall a creative movie.

