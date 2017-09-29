So now where are all the US dollars going?

Just under two years ago, in December of 2015 the list disclosed to the public was at the bottom of this article: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...5021259417
A new list has not been disclosed for public consumption, but on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, during a presentation at the Hyatt hotel in Port of Spain, at an event of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Central Bank's Senior Manager, Operations Alister Noel listed US dollar consumption by sector as follows:
Distribution of Authorised Dealers Foreign Exchange Sales to the Public
Source: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
His presentation was part of a larger presentation on the economy of Trinidad and Tobago in the buildup to the presentation of the country's national budget for fiscal 2018.
Other slides from other presenters showed:
* UNEMPLOYMENT IS NOT RISING AS STEEPLY AS THE ECONOMY IS CONTRACTING
* THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW ADMITTING THE ECONOMY CONTRACTED BY -5.1% IN 2016, AND NOT BY -2.3% AS PREVIOUSLY SAID
