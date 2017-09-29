

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 878

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,920/0)

LNG (19/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

So now where are all the US dollars going? Friday, September 29 2017 @ 10:03 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 11



A new list has not been disclosed for public consumption, but on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, during a presentation at the Hyatt hotel in Port of Spain, at an event of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Central Bank's Senior Manager, Operations Alister Noel listed US dollar consumption by sector as follows:



Distribution of Authorised Dealers Foreign Exchange Sales to the Public



Source: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago



His presentation was part of a larger presentation on the economy of Trinidad and Tobago in the buildup to the presentation of the country's national budget for fiscal 2018.



Other slides from other presenters showed:





* UNEMPLOYMENT IS NOT RISING AS STEEPLY AS THE ECONOMY IS CONTRACTING



* THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW ADMITTING THE ECONOMY CONTRACTED BY -5.1% IN 2016, AND NOT BY -2.3% AS PREVIOUSLY SAID















SEE ALSO: Just under two years ago, in December of 2015 the list disclosed to the public was at the bottom of this article: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...5021259417 A new list has not been disclosed for public consumption, but on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, during a presentation at the Hyatt hotel in Port of Spain, at an event of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Central Bank's Senior Manager, Operations Alister Noel listed US dollar consumption by sector as follows:Distribution of Authorised Dealers Foreign Exchange Sales to the PublicSource: Central Bank of Trinidad and TobagoHis presentation was part of a larger presentation on the economy of Trinidad and Tobago in the buildup to the presentation of the country's national budget for fiscal 2018.Other slides from other presenters showed:* UNEMPLOYMENT IS NOT RISING AS STEEPLY AS THE ECONOMY IS CONTRACTING* THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW ADMITTING THE ECONOMY CONTRACTED BY -5.1% IN 2016, AND NOT BY -2.3% AS PREVIOUSLY SAIDSEE ALSO: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...7094337838 What's Related http://news.co.tt/publi...

http://news.co.tt/publi...

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format