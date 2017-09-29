Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 878

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, September 29 2017 @ 11:11 AM AST

So now where are all the US dollars going?

Friday, September 29 2017 @ 10:03 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 11

Just under two years ago, in December of 2015 the list disclosed to the public was at the bottom of this article: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...5021259417

A new list has not been disclosed for public consumption, but on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, during a presentation at the Hyatt hotel in Port of Spain, at an event of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Central Bank's Senior Manager, Operations Alister Noel listed US dollar consumption by sector as follows:

Distribution of Authorised Dealers Foreign Exchange Sales to the Public

Source: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago

His presentation was part of a larger presentation on the economy of Trinidad and Tobago in the buildup to the presentation of the country's national budget for fiscal 2018.

Other slides from other presenters showed:


* UNEMPLOYMENT IS NOT RISING AS STEEPLY AS THE ECONOMY IS CONTRACTING

* THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW ADMITTING THE ECONOMY CONTRACTED BY -5.1% IN 2016, AND NOT BY -2.3% AS PREVIOUSLY SAID







SEE ALSO: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...7094337838

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 