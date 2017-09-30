

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 900

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,926/0)

LNG (19/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Cayman Islands economy grew 2% in Q1 2017 Saturday, September 30 2017 @ 10:54 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 31

Source: ESO



Economic activity in the Cayman Islands as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.0% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) said yesterday.



* Indicators show Q1 economic performance was broad-based.

* * Major sectors contributing to growth were construction, electricity and water supply and wholesale & retail trade. The financing and insurance sector, which remains the largest sector, grew by 1.4%, continuing its solid performance in recent times.



* Q1 2017 performance consistent with the 2.1% forecasted GDP growth for the year, ESO said.



* Central government recorded overall surplus of CI$178.1 million in Q1 2017.

* * this was so despite 8.2% increase in expenditure

* * total revenue increased by 2.7%



* Central governments outstanding debt fell anew and settled at CI$481.3 million as at March 2017, lower by 5.3% vs same period a year earlier



For the full report, visit: Source: ESOEconomic activity in the Cayman Islands as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.0% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) said yesterday.* Indicators show Q1 economic performance was broad-based.* * Major sectors contributing to growth were construction, electricity and water supply and wholesale & retail trade. The financing and insurance sector, which remains the largest sector, grew by 1.4%, continuing its solid performance in recent times.* Q1 2017 performance consistent with the 2.1% forecasted GDP growth for the year, ESO said.* Central government recorded overall surplus of CI$178.1 million in Q1 2017.* * this was so despite 8.2% increase in expenditure* * total revenue increased by 2.7%* Central governments outstanding debt fell anew and settled at CI$481.3 million as at March 2017, lower by 5.3% vs same period a year earlierFor the full report, visit: https://www.eso.ky/UserFiles/page_doc...nomi-3.pdf What's Related https://www.eso.ky/User...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format