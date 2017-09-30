Cayman Islands economy grew 2% in Q1 2017
Economic activity in the Cayman Islands as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.0% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) said yesterday.
* Indicators show Q1 economic performance was broad-based.
* * Major sectors contributing to growth were construction, electricity and water supply and wholesale & retail trade. The financing and insurance sector, which remains the largest sector, grew by 1.4%, continuing its solid performance in recent times.
* Q1 2017 performance consistent with the 2.1% forecasted GDP growth for the year, ESO said.
* Central government recorded overall surplus of CI$178.1 million in Q1 2017.
* * this was so despite 8.2% increase in expenditure
* * total revenue increased by 2.7%
* Central governments outstanding debt fell anew and settled at CI$481.3 million as at March 2017, lower by 5.3% vs same period a year earlier
