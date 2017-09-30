

'Taxing people more' not working, to continue would be just wickedness Saturday, September 30 2017 @ 02:34 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 31

SOURCE: Ministry of Finance For the full powerpoint visit:



Finance Minister Colm Imbert will read Trinidad and Tobago Budget 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Parliament in Port Spain.

