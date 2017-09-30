

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 900

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,926/0)

LNG (19/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Who's gonna rock you through the dark side of the morning? It ain't oil and gas Saturday, September 30 2017 @ 01:22 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 33







It shows that oil and gas will not be there for Trinidad and Tobago, especially not with generous tax breaks and price volatility.



So strengthen the small and medium enterprises which provide sustainable income to he country.





Source: Ministry of Finance, Trinidad and Tobago





Trinidad and Tobago Budget 2018



#TTBudget2018 Taken from a Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Finance presentation during a pre-budget forum on September 27:It shows that oil and gas will not be there for Trinidad and Tobago, especially not with generous tax breaks and price volatility.So strengthen the small and medium enterprises which provide sustainable income to he country.Source: Ministry of Finance, Trinidad and TobagoTrinidad and Tobago Budget 2018#TTBudget2018 What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format