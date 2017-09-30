Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 900

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, September 30 2017 @ 04:11 PM AST

Who's gonna rock you through the dark side of the morning? It ain't oil and gas

Saturday, September 30 2017 @ 01:22 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 33

Taken from a Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Finance presentation during a pre-budget forum on September 27:



It shows that oil and gas will not be there for Trinidad and Tobago, especially not with generous tax breaks and price volatility.

So strengthen the small and medium enterprises which provide sustainable income to he country.


Source: Ministry of Finance, Trinidad and Tobago


Trinidad and Tobago Budget 2018

#TTBudget2018

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 