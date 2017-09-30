Who's gonna rock you through the dark side of the morning? It ain't oil and gas
Taken from a Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Finance presentation during a pre-budget forum on September 27:
It shows that oil and gas will not be there for Trinidad and Tobago, especially not with generous tax breaks and price volatility.
So strengthen the small and medium enterprises which provide sustainable income to he country.
Source: Ministry of Finance, Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago Budget 2018
#TTBudget2018
