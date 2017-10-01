|
...
Trinidad & Tobago now has to pay $1 billion more in interest thanks to all the borrowing
Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 01:03 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 42
Source: Finance Ministry
For the full presentation, visit: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...-27-V3.pdf
#TheBudgetInSimpleLanguage
Trinidad and Tobago budget fiscal 2018
#TTBudget2018
THE FUEL SUBSIDY IS NO LONGER AN ISSUE. OIL PRICE IS LOW
THE COUNTRY HAS BEEN IMPORTING INCREASINGLY MORE THAN EXPORTING
THE COUNTRY HAS ALMOST MAXED OUT ITS CREDIT CARD
