American Made will rise Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 03:34 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 41



SCORE: 6/10



It has just enough violent action to draw the masses and just enough intellect to draw moviegoers with taste. It is full of interesting twists and overall, a well-made movie. It ends with the star getting killed by Pablo Escobar and his cartel, of course, but it was a good watch.



At present, Kingsman is still on top but I believe it won't be long till it dethrones the king.

