Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 384

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 06:04 PM AST

American Made will rise

Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 03:34 PM AST

Contributed by: krishendathgokoo

Views: 41

It is doing very well in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas in its first week.

SCORE: 6/10

It has just enough violent action to draw the masses and just enough intellect to draw moviegoers with taste. It is full of interesting twists and overall, a well-made movie. It ends with the star getting killed by Pablo Escobar and his cartel, of course, but it was a good watch.

At present, Kingsman is still on top but I believe it won't be long till it dethrones the king.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 