American Made will rise
Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 03:34 PM AST
It is doing very well in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas in its first week.
SCORE: 6/10
It has just enough violent action to draw the masses and just enough intellect to draw moviegoers with taste. It is full of interesting twists and overall, a well-made movie. It ends with the star getting killed by Pablo Escobar and his cartel, of course, but it was a good watch.
At present, Kingsman is still on top but I believe it won't be long till it dethrones the king.
