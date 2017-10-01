Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 06:04 PM AST

Never before has a Govt withdrawn from the country's savings, this one did twice and threatens to again

Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 04:01 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 42


Source: Finance Ministry






Never before has a Govt withdrawn from the country's savings, this one did twice and threatens to again.

WHY?

* TO 'SUPPORT THE HABIT'; TO CONSUME FOREIGN GOODS

* * TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NOW IMPORTS MORE THAN IT EXPORTS




For the full presentation, visit: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...-27-V3.pdf

#TheBudgetInSimpleLanguage

Trinidad and Tobago budget fiscal 2018

#TTBudget2018








Source: Finance Ministry






































































[image9]










[image10]












