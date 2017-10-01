|
...
Never before has a Govt withdrawn from the country's savings, this one did twice and threatens to again
Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 04:01 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Source: Finance Ministry
WHY?
* TO 'SUPPORT THE HABIT'; TO CONSUME FOREIGN GOODS
* * TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NOW IMPORTS MORE THAN IT EXPORTS
For the full presentation, visit: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...-27-V3.pdf
#TheBudgetInSimpleLanguage
Trinidad and Tobago budget fiscal 2018
#TTBudget2018
[image9]
[image10]
