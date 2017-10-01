

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 384

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,930/0)

LNG (19/0)

Special Features (141/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Never before has a Govt withdrawn from the country's savings, this one did twice and threatens to again Sunday, October 01 2017 @ 04:01 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 42

Source: Finance Ministry













Never before has a Govt withdrawn from the country's savings, this one did twice and threatens to again.



WHY?



* TO 'SUPPORT THE HABIT'; TO CONSUME FOREIGN GOODS



* * TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NOW IMPORTS MORE THAN IT EXPORTS









For the full presentation, visit:



#TheBudgetInSimpleLanguage



Trinidad and Tobago budget fiscal 2018



#TTBudget2018

















Source: Finance Ministry













































































































































[image9]





















[image10]

























Source: Finance MinistryNever before has a Govt withdrawn from the country's savings, this one did twice and threatens to again.WHY?* TO 'SUPPORT THE HABIT'; TO CONSUME FOREIGN GOODS* * TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NOW IMPORTS MORE THAN IT EXPORTSFor the full presentation, visit: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...-27-V3.pdf #TheBudgetInSimpleLanguageTrinidad and Tobago budget fiscal 2018#TTBudget2018Source: Finance Ministry[image9][image10] What's Related http://www.finance.gov....

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format