Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,011

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Monday, October 02 2017 @ 06:09 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago presents $50.5 billion budget for fiscal 2018

Monday, October 02 2017 @ 04:25 PM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 47

Deficit for fiscal 2018: $4.76 billion or 3.1% of GDP vs $12.6 billion or 8.4% of GDP last fiscal year

Revenue: $45.741 billion of which $6.12 billion expected from oil and gas sector

Expenditure: $50.5 billion, same as ACTUAL expenditure last fiscal year

Govt to borrow $4.5 billion from local market to finance deficit; Additional deficit will be financed from sale of assets programme and withdrawals from HSF to generate $7.5b or 4.4% of GDP

LAST YEAR (Fiscal Year 2017: Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017):

* Deficit: $12.6 billion, 8.4% of GDP

* Revenue: $37.9 billion

* Expenditure: $50.5 billion

MORE FROM FISCAL 2018:

* * $2.1936 billion for Tobago, 3.4% of national budget
* * * * of this $1.86 billion for recurrent expenditure and $315.6 million for capex and $18 million for URP

* * Education $7.29B

* * National Security $6.42B

* * Health $6.03B

* * Public Utilities $3.55B

* * Works and Transport $3.79B

* * Housing $1B

* * Agriculture $0.54B

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 