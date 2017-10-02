

Trinidad & Tobago presents $50.5 billion budget for fiscal 2018 Monday, October 02 2017 @ 04:25 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 47 Deficit for fiscal 2018: $4.76 billion or 3.1% of GDP vs $12.6 billion or 8.4% of GDP last fiscal year



Revenue: $45.741 billion of which $6.12 billion expected from oil and gas sector



Expenditure: $50.5 billion, same as ACTUAL expenditure last fiscal year



Govt to borrow $4.5 billion from local market to finance deficit; Additional deficit will be financed from sale of assets programme and withdrawals from HSF to generate $7.5b or 4.4% of GDP



LAST YEAR (Fiscal Year 2017: Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017):



* Deficit: $12.6 billion, 8.4% of GDP



* Revenue: $37.9 billion



* Expenditure: $50.5 billion



MORE FROM FISCAL 2018:



* * $2.1936 billion for Tobago, 3.4% of national budget

* * * * of this $1.86 billion for recurrent expenditure and $315.6 million for capex and $18 million for URP



* * Education $7.29B



* * National Security $6.42B



* * Health $6.03B



* * Public Utilities $3.55B



* * Works and Transport $3.79B



* * Housing $1B



* * Agriculture $0.54B



