Monday, October 02 2017 @ 06:09 PM AST

Gas gone up with immediate effect - All cos. must now pay 30% tax, banks 35%

Monday, October 02 2017 @ 04:50 PM AST

Super from $3.58 per litre to $3.97 per litre

Diesel from $2.30 per litre to $3.41 litre

As is done in Barbados, the Energy Ministry will publish prices monthly.

OIL COMPANIES:

* From December 1, 2017, a Petroleum committee will decide on the how much oil and gas companies pay in royalties

* Corporation tax up 30% from January 1, 2018

COMMERCIAL BANKS:

* 35% for commercial banks


* GAMBLING TAX GONE UP

* 10% TAX ON CASH WINNINGS FROM DEC 1, 2017

* Govt will now collect $150k - $24k on gaming tables (per table) at casinos effective January 1, 2018

