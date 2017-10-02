

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Gas gone up with immediate effect - All cos. must now pay 30% tax, banks 35% Monday, October 02 2017 @ 04:50 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 40



Diesel from $2.30 per litre to $3.41 litre



As is done in Barbados, the Energy Ministry will publish prices monthly.



OIL COMPANIES:



* From December 1, 2017, a Petroleum committee will decide on the how much oil and gas companies pay in royalties



* Corporation tax up 30% from January 1, 2018



COMMERCIAL BANKS:



* 35% for commercial banks





photo by malvey72, flickr



* GAMBLING TAX GONE UP



* 10% TAX ON CASH WINNINGS FROM DEC 1, 2017



* Govt will now collect $150k - $24k on gaming tables (per table) at casinos effective January 1, 2018



