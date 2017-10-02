Gas gone up with immediate effect - All cos. must now pay 30% tax, banks 35%
Monday, October 02 2017 @ 04:50 PM AST
Super from $3.58 per litre to $3.97 per litre
Diesel from $2.30 per litre to $3.41 litre
As is done in Barbados, the Energy Ministry will publish prices monthly.
OIL COMPANIES:
* From December 1, 2017, a Petroleum committee will decide on the how much oil and gas companies pay in royalties
* Corporation tax up 30% from January 1, 2018
COMMERCIAL BANKS:
* 35% for commercial banks
photo by malvey72, flickr
* GAMBLING TAX GONE UP
* 10% TAX ON CASH WINNINGS FROM DEC 1, 2017
* Govt will now collect $150k - $24k on gaming tables (per table) at casinos effective January 1, 2018
