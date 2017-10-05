

Tax hike on banks unfortunate, bankers say Thursday, October 05 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST

The hike in taxes singling out commercial banks was unfortunate, bankers said through its association vice president Nigel Baptiste, Republic Financial Holdings managing director.



Baptiste said in an email yesterday (Oct. 2) : "With respect to the increase in the corporate tax on commercial banks, I think it is unfortunate that commercial banks continue to be singled out for this differential tax treatment. The reality is that through our employees, clients and our shareholders, as private businesses, we are responsible for looking after the interest of the largest group of private stakeholders in the country. The increase does not just affect eight commercial banks, it affects our thousands of stakeholders  employees and shareholders. The differential treatment is also at odds with the countrys stated intention to become the financial centre of the Caribbean, since it is well known that taxation is one of the prime considerations in those investment decisions. My view is that increases in taxation levels should only be entertained when a country is satisfied that its overall tax collection machinery is operating at its most effective level but revenues continue to fall short. I am not satisfied that we are at that effectiveness level.



Yesterday in Parliament, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said: "Madam Speaker, consistent with the need to spread the burden of adjustment across all sectors, including wealthy corporations, I propose to introduce a new tax bracket of 35.0 per cent for commercial banks. This new tax bracket on chargeable profits for commercial banks will take effect from January 1st 2018."



Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce President Nalini Maharaj said: "Whilst we welcome the new taxes on the gaming industry and royalties on the oil companies, we were a bit disappointed that once again not enough funding was allocated to the agri-sector and how can we speak about diversifying if not not enough importance is given. Therefore we will continue to base our economy on the energy sector."



IMPACT CONSUMERS NEGATIVELY



She said: "Also, the new tax bracket of the 35 per cent on commercial banks may well impact negatively on customers via increased charges. The substantial increase in diesel we are certain will significantly affect the transport system vis a vis goods and services on the whole."



She said: "We were a bit disappointed that not much was touched on national security seeing that crime is the #1 issue affecting the economy. We do welcome the initiative taken to inject foreign exchange (forex) into the ExIm bank to be a provider for foreign exchange."



Maharaj said: "The Chamber is of the opinion that proper management is to be implemented to ensure that all funds allocated are properly utilised efficiently and effectively if we are to progress."





OIL PRICE REASONABLE





"T&Ts Hydrocarbon tax regime has not been changed since the oil price dropped in 2014," said TT American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) vice president Javed Razack said in an email yesterday. "There have been repeated calls from all companies to make serious changes, especially with regard to supplemental petroleum tax (SPT) tax going from 0 to 18 per cent at US$50 per barrel (bbl). This makes companies less profitable at $51/bbl than $49/bbl. BPTT and Shells upcoming work has been despite the energy sector challenges and despite changes to the tax regime. Government has done nothing to incentivize these companies in 2018. US$52/bbl oil price seems quite reasonable to base the budget on. There is still no clear path forward on Petrotrin despite changes to the board and an extensive report from the Lashley committee."



In the budget Razack saw, "Overall, no new ideas on energy sector. No major changes or plans or refocusing for the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI), National GAs Company (NGC), Petrotrin. No new incentives for companies to invest in our energy sector. No ideas how to compete regionally now that Guyana has so much oil."





T&T DRIVERS NOW PAYING A FUEL TAX





