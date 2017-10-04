

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 916

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,938/0)

LNG (19/0)

Special Features (141/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

More support for Gary Griffith for Commissioner of Police post Wednesday, October 04 2017 @ 10:40 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 54 Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front) supports and endorses fully Gary Griffiths bid to become our next Commissioner of Police. The Police Service Commission will be in grave error and will be forever indebted to this country for not granting him this position. Gary Griffith - a true patriot - bears the tenacity, the experience and the vision to end this siege that has allowed crime to spiral out of control and our social fabric to be ripped apart.



We recognized his enormous ability having attained the rank of Captain after just six (6) years of the 15 years he served in the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force, this by all accounts was an unprecedented achievement. Another consideration was the fact that Gary Griffith was the first military officer from this country to return home with a United Nations Peacekeeping Medal.



Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front) have also considered apart from him being the holder of a MSc in Security Management from the Department of Criminology in the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, we have all together noted his other achievements and experience, bearing in mind his managerial capabilities are not limited to security alone but also General Management, Public Relations, Protocol, Event Management and Human Resources to name a few. Most Importantly however was his stint as Minister of National Security. Trinidad and Tobago have paid a horrible bloody price for the decision then Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar made to fire Gary Griffith as Minister.



Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front) after having numerous meetings and conversations with Gary Griffith as Minister of National Security, showed his willingness to listen and take advice. It exemplified his worth to the task of solving our crime situation by working closely with all stakeholders. There is no doubt in our minds that had he been given the opportunity to continue as Minister of national security, we would not have been witnessing the corruption and the heavy loss of human life as we are witnessing today.



Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front) fully and unequivocally recommends Gary Griffith for the post of Trinidad and Tobagos next Commissioner of Police What's Related More by HAlexander

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format