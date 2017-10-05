Ninjago, Victoria & Abdul quick movie reviews
VICTORIA & ABDUL
SCORE: 8/10
I give it one week. It's a movie that had to be made for history. It ends with the queen dying, her son becoming king, kicking out the munshi and destroying all evidence of his presence there. However, it is totally devoid of all the violence and mindlessness necessary for a movie to thrive in this market.
NINJAGO
SCORE: 5/10
This is a kids movie with a few minor laughs in between for adults.