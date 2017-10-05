|
...
follow us @wwwnewscottTweet this
Who's OnlineGuest Users: 904
User Functions
Become a registered userBefore it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it
Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account
Topics
|
Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
FATCA awaiting proclamation in Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, October 05 2017 @ 01:05 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 70
Trinidad and Tobago appears not to be terribly affected by the loss of correspondent banking relationships in the Caribbean with the introduction of FATCA.
Trinidad and Tobago does not get income from remittances and tourism like many of its Caribbean neighbours.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Trinidad and Tobago has fallen below the Caribbean average.
SOURCE: Loss of Correspondent Banking Relationships in the Caribbean: Trends, Impact, and Policy Options
Trevor Alleyne, Jacques Bouhga-Hagbe, Thomas Dowling, Dmitriy Kovtun, Alla Myrvoda, Joel Okwuokei and Jarkko Turunen
IMF Working Paper
What's Related
Story Options
|
Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.
|
Powered by Geeklog
Created this page in 0.15 seconds