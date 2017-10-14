

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 998

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,963/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (144/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Devaluation would wreak havoc Saturday, October 14 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 24 UWI Economics Dept: Budget inconsistent with Vision 2030



At a post-budget forum at the Noor Hassanali auditorium in the Faculty of Law, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus on Thursday (Oct. 5) evening, UWI Department of Economics lecturers and researchers broadly agreed with government's approach to managing the exchange rate.



They were mostly against an active devaluation of the Trinidad and Tobago dollar (TTD) by government, as some have been demanding, yet they were also against passively letting the TTD depreciate, and more in favour of strategic Central Bank US dollar (USD) injections to defend the rate within a channel. Speaking at the event were Dr Regan Deonanan, Dr Marlene Attz, Dr Daren Conrad, Dr Roger Hosein, Dr Dave Seerattan, and Dr Anthony Birchwood.



"Going forward, Vision 2030, I think the government will also see it as very esoteric, so that's why we have a document there, and I think they hardly ever expect that people will look to Vision 2030, or Vision whatever it is, and align it to what the budget statement actually says, and if you do that, you will see that there is really a misalignment. So we're saying one thing in Vision 2030, but when you stand in front of the Parliament, for political expediency, you will say all of the right things. You will vacillate around the exchange rate because you don't want to cause a riot. In fact the minister of finance has said that at different fora," said faculty economist Dr Marlene Attz.



"There is the political motive that guides what he's saying. I like the analogy of rolling the ball but having it on a string because - we don't like to think about these things - but in two years time, the minister of finance and the prime minister have an election to face, so they're already preparing for that, so there's no easy response, because the minister has to manage the exchange rate in the context of the larger economic management," Attz said.



GOOD ECONOMISTS, BAD POLITICIANS



"We can say that he should depreciate the exchange rate, but he will tell us that we're good economists but bad politicians. That's the kind of thing that he would say because you depreciate the exchange rate and immediately what happens? All of the old people's medications for their blood pressure and their diabetes, all of those spiral out of control, and then he's faced with a political crisis, which he's not prepared to do, so I understand where he's coming from, and I understand that he would say that it's good economics but bad politics,"



Attz advocated easing people into "what we know will be an inevitable situation" because if the currency is left to float freely, people will likely rush the market head on, and the TTD would fall to something like $9 to one USD, she said. Attz also said, "As small as it may seem to you, a trolley in PriceSmart is a lot of foreign exchange," and agreed ordinary people need to rein in how much foreign exchange they consume, which adds to the problem.



Another faculty member, Conrad said: "We have every reason and rationale why we cannot buy the local goods, myself included, I have to admit." However, he added: "What I would say about the currency devaluation issue is that the conditions are not right for us to realise any potential benefits from the devaluation of the currency." He gave reasons including that demand for foreign products in T&T is inelastic, and that greedy manufacturers are not likely to adjust their export prices downward amid the ongoing recession, if the currency is devalued.



Like another faculty member at the forum, Birchwood, Conrad said the textbook answer is that the currency should float according to market forces, and Conrad liked the analogy of the ball on the string too, but, he said: "With the conditions not being right, we don't have the hill, we don't have the ball, we don't have the string, so we need to get the conditions right first."



Hosein, also at the event, said he is an economist, and not a power-hungry politician afraid of losing an election, so he (Hosein) stuck to his position that he would do the right thing which would be to allow the TTD exchange rate to reflect its true value.



DEBT TO CROSS $100 BILLION THIS YEAR



However, he said: "If we consider devaluation, it is an end-of-the-line measure. Many other things in the economy have not been working, and we've been running fiscal deficits since 2009, and our debt, this year, will likely cross $100 billion, and one last point, is that, apart from an expensive tourism product, we tried this experiment in 1993, and, to use Dave's analogy, we held the ball on to the string and we moved, if I remember correctly, to $5.79 from about $4-point-something, and we held this managed float up until even now, and so if we were to hit the currency, at some point in time, we would have to hold that ball on the string to keep it within a certain margin."



To prove that devaluation is not off the table, Hosein referred the audience to Finance Minister Colm Imbert's veiled threat during the budget speech last week. Imbert had said: "The decline in reserves (from 12 to 10 months of import cover) cannot be allowed to continue unabated, since as a country we are currently spending far more on imports than we earn from exports; an untenable situation. For this reason, we have consistently made the point that until and unless we as a country change our taste for foreign goods, our exchange rate will continue to be under severe pressure and additional steps will have to be taken to dampen our appetite for imports."



Dr Seerattan reminded the audience of what had happened in Jamaica and Suriname. He contended, if one asked any Jamaican or Surinamese economist what should have done differently, the response would be: "They probably would not have been so cavalier in letting the exchange rate vary as it did, as they attempted to try to correct the economy and so on. I prefer that the government try to cut expenditure sharply and so on, to the point where there's no Government Assistance for Tertiary Education (GATE) because you know what, people would still be employed. It is something you could control because you can return GATE when we have more money, but when the exchange rate is gone, it's gone."



Birchwood said the orthodox response is that the market should determine the exchange rate, however, looking at Jamaica, Suriname and other market forces, the deterioration would be rapid in T&T. Birchwood said: "In other words, those who are speaking about letting the market decide, they have no idea what they are speaking about, because in our markets, it's not the same like in advanced, industrialised countries." Deonanan said even countries that had gains from a devaluation saw those gains whittle away when underlying problems that caused the problems were not dealt with. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format