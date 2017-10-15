

Trinidad & Tobago aspires to US' District Attorney system Sunday, October 15 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 12 Al Rawi tells law school grads how to make money as a lawyer



No one asked but somehow it was understood that 'how to make money as a lawyer' would be a topic of interest to the 218 mostly young people from across the Caribbean who formed the 2017 cohort of graduates of Hugh Wooding Law School on Saturday (Oct. 7) evening at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus. Delivering the feature address at the graduation, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi took the opportunity to announce: "We are also developing here in T&T and some other Caribbean Community (Caricom) jurisdictions a national prosecutorial management system, and that is, to give very much an example, the system which you see in the District Attorney's Office in the United States of America." Chief Justice Ivor Archie also attended the graduation but did not speak.



Al Rawi said: "We are promoting actively as well development and reform of the legal aid and advice authority, where the move is to provide counsel of competence as opposed to counsel of choice, so that there will be a system for our criminal justice arena that (ensures) we're not funneling all matters to a mere 20 lawyers of the criminal bar. And I'll repeat that. There are approximately 20 lawyers at the criminal bar in Trinidad and Tobago who control over 90 per cent of the work."



He was giving them advice on how not to be 'goldfish' lawyers in a 'tank of sharks'. He said most of T&T's legal money now is spent in compliance with new anti-money-laundering and counter financing of terrorism (AML-CFT) regulations. He said there are innumerable opportunities in finance and medical law, and asked them to be renaissance lawyers who know a bit about everything because the world is changing fast.



"We're in a world where you may receive an invitation which probably is: 'I invite you all for dinner tonight to stare at your screens'. We no longer talk to each other. We're constantly on our phones. We're having that conversation elsewhere as opposed to right here. The space to think is the greatest challenge today because you are obliged in interaction. It is now common place to be doing 20 things at the same time," he said.



HOW TO MAKE MONEY AS A LAWYER



Al Rawi told the graduates: "There is a challenge to make sure the years of hard work are rewarding, and reward is often equated with money and there is nothing wrong with being capitalistic, all in the pursuit of a good and decent standard of living, but we're in a world where morality, passion, humanity (are) very much under attack. It's that world that you graduates now enter into."



He continued: "Another call that comes to mind in this renaissance experience is about ensuring that your practice of law, in the initial stages, is never a question of whether it is for fee or whether it is for free. Trust me, when I tell you if you approach your work with that attitude, the lucrative end of law does follow."



He added: "From my experience as an elected member of Parliament, engaging serious social [cases] in certain areas, I can say we live in a society where there are many people who cannot afford the avenue of justice. They don't quite qualify for legal aid because it is a very low threshold but there is a significant portion of our countries (in the Caribbean) who fit the category of the working poor, and I ask you to bear that in mind, because you will find that the most rewarding aspect of your practice is that matter which is done pro bono. It is that matter that will be etched into your memory and onto your souls for eternity."



Al Rawi implored the graduates to think about public service and noted that the legal profession was ironically the profession that provides the least amount of feedback when Parliament seeks public comments on new legislation. "It's true that political life is accompanied by a very, very generous dose of ridicule. That's a very natural association," he said, but insisted it was the greatest privilege he has had. Al Rawi also told the graduates that none of this would be worth it if they could not find time for family life and physical activity and gave an example of senior counsel Douglas Mendes letting his daughter walk in on meeting with clients.

