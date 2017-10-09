Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 01:28 AM AST

Easy money raising idea for Trinidad & Tobago

Monday, October 09 2017 @ 01:42 PM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 60

Sell coins to the diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago nationals in the USA, Canada and the UK.



The idea comes from Barbados: http://www.centralbank.org.bb/news/ar...-programme

Under the 'Barbados Trident Coin Programme' a US-based mint will produce four coins  two in fine (.999) silver and two in fine (.9999) gold  all of which will feature the broken trident, a symbol of the islands independence.

"The broken trident is featured prominently on the national flag and was also found on the one cent circulation coin from 1973 until 2014, when that denomination was discontinued," said the Central Bank of Barbados in an October 6 release.

Unlike coins from the Central Banks regular numismatic programme, which include the 50th Anniversary of Independence and the Barbados: Home of the Masters cricket coins, the Trident Coins will not be sold in Barbados. Collectors must purchase from the US-based Scottsdale Mint, thus ensuring an inflow of US dollars.

