Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,011

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 01:28 AM AST

Disaster risk experts estimate Anguilla lost 90%, BVI 150% of their GDP in hurricanes this year

Monday, October 09 2017 @ 02:27 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 58

Although preliminary estimates are yet to be supplied by the government of Anguilla , disaster risk experts have placed economic losses, as a result of infrastructural damage sustained by Anguilla on September 6, 2017 during Hurricane Irma, at approximately EC$783 million, which represents the equivalent of around 90% of the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Caribbean credit rating agency Caricris said in a September 29 statement.

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS LOST 150% ITS GDP

Similarly, significant infrastructural damage to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) received as a result of Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 and Hurricane Maria on September 19, 2017 cost an estimated one and a half times the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP), another Caricris statement of the same date said.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 