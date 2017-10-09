Disaster risk experts estimate Anguilla lost 90%, BVI 150% of their GDP in hurricanes this year
Although preliminary estimates are yet to be supplied by the government of Anguilla , disaster risk experts have placed economic losses, as a result of infrastructural damage sustained by Anguilla on September 6, 2017 during Hurricane Irma, at approximately EC$783 million, which represents the equivalent of around 90% of the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Caribbean credit rating agency Caricris said in a September 29 statement.
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS LOST 150% ITS GDP
Similarly, significant infrastructural damage to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) received as a result of Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 and Hurricane Maria on September 19, 2017 cost an estimated one and a half times the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP), another Caricris statement of the same date said.
