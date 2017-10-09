

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,011

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,945/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (142/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Disaster risk experts estimate Anguilla lost 90%, BVI 150% of their GDP in hurricanes this year Monday, October 09 2017 @ 02:27 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 58 Although preliminary estimates are yet to be supplied by the government of Anguilla , disaster risk experts have placed economic losses, as a result of infrastructural damage sustained by Anguilla on September 6, 2017 during Hurricane Irma, at approximately EC$783 million, which represents the equivalent of around 90% of the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Caribbean credit rating agency Caricris said in a September 29 statement.



BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS LOST 150% ITS GDP



Similarly, significant infrastructural damage to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) received as a result of Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 and Hurricane Maria on September 19, 2017 cost an estimated one and a half times the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP), another Caricris statement of the same date said. What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format