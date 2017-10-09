|
Petrotrin fixes 'deferred tax asset' item but keeps accountant, says it could happen again
Monday, October 09 2017 @ 04:40 PM AST
Contributed by: michaelariston
A scandal on which Finance Minister Colm Imbert blew the whistle, that Petrotrin was hiding worse-than-reported losses as 'deferred tax assets' has seen the company correct the accounts, but retain the accounting firm that okayed what Imbert described as 'creative accounting' under former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine.
The company also said it could happen again as the law does so allow.
The following are excerpts from Petrotrin's now audited financials for the year ending September 30, 2016. That's not a typo. It took them that long to do. For the fiscal year before, Oct. 2014 - Sept. 2015, the financials did not come out until January 2016. It was already bad, now it's getting worse.
THE FOLLOWING ARE FROM PETROTRIN'S LATEST FINANCIALS RELEASED LAST WEEK:
