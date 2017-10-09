

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,011

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,945/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (142/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Petrotrin fixes 'deferred tax asset' item but keeps accountant, says it could happen again Monday, October 09 2017 @ 04:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 56



A scandal on which Finance Minister Colm Imbert blew the whistle, that Petrotrin was hiding worse-than-reported losses as 'deferred tax assets' has seen the company correct the accounts, but retain the accounting firm that okayed what Imbert described as 'creative accounting' under former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine.



The company also said it could happen again as the law does so allow.



The following are excerpts from Petrotrin's now audited financials for the year ending September 30, 2016. That's not a typo. It took them that long to do. For the fiscal year before, Oct. 2014 - Sept. 2015, the financials did not come out until January 2016. It was already bad, now it's getting worse.



THE FOLLOWING ARE FROM PETROTRIN'S LATEST FINANCIALS RELEASED LAST WEEK:















A scandal on which Finance Minister Colm Imbert blew the whistle, that Petrotrin was hiding worse-than-reported losses as 'deferred tax assets' has seen the company correct the accounts, but retain the accounting firm that okayed what Imbert described as 'creative accounting' under former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine.The company also said it could happen again as the law does so allow.The following are excerpts from Petrotrin's now audited financials for the year ending September 30, 2016. That's not a typo. It took them that long to do. For the fiscal year before, Oct. 2014 - Sept. 2015, the financials did not come out until January 2016. It was already bad, now it's getting worse.THE FOLLOWING ARE FROM PETROTRIN'S LATEST FINANCIALS RELEASED LAST WEEK: What's Related More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format