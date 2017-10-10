Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 03:25 AM AST

How to catch Trinidad & Tobago vs USA live football match

Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 01:34 PM AST

The game between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States will be played at 8 pm sharp at the Ato Boldon stadium, Couva, subject only to ground conditions, which could put the match off until tomorrow. Trinidad and Tobago is right now at the bottom of the standings and therefore has little to no chance at going to Russia for World Cup 2018 next year.

In the U.S. showtime would be 5 pm pacific and 8 pm eastern standard time.

In Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua: 6:00 pm

In México and Panamá: 7:00 pm

The live transmission will be carried on Telemundo and on beIN Sports in the USA, and on ESPN in Mexico and on SKY Sports in the rest of Central America.

Online, there will be minute by minute coverage on the social media of both the US and TT football federations, and on the CONCACAF website.

2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers

