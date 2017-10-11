

After August visit, IMF sees Trinidad & Tobago not on road to recovery Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 11:47 AM AST



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday (Oct. 10) released its latest projections for the Trinidad & Tobago economy since August 4.



The IMF also revised its 2016 estimated growth rate of real gross domestic product (GDP) of Trinidad and Tobago downward from -5.1% in its April 2017 WEO to -5.4% in the WEO out today.



The downward revisions are significant as the initial projection signaled a possible end to, or slowing down of the ongoing recession in Trinidad and Tobago, represented by the April 2017 forecast of 0.3% real GDP growth rate for this year.







- - - BEFORE - - -



WEO APRIL 2017 EXCERPT:







SOURCE: IMF WEO April 2017





- - - AFTER - - -





SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017







Classified as an Emerging Market Economy, the category just below Advanced Economies, Trinidad and Tobago is however below the Caribbean average. On average, Caribbean economies this year are projected to grow by 2.8%, and are estimated to have grown 3.4% last year.







TRINIDAD & TOBAGO WELL BELOW THE CARIBBEAN AVERAGE:







SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017









IMF SEES NO MAJOR UPWARD MOVEMENT OF INFLATION THOUGH







SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017









BUT THE IMF DOES SEE A TRINIDAD & TOBAGO THAT IMPORTS INCREASINGLY MORE THAN IT EXPORTS







SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017















VIEW ALSO:







From a Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago presentation





