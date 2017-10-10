

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 695

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,954/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (142/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Fitch: Sanctions 'just another nail in coffin' for Venezuela Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 12:50 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 63



* "We do think that there's going to be a default. It's just a question of what the default looks like"



* Maduro seems to be more entrenched in power



* Maduro's asking for negotiations with bondholders signals trouble Could lead to a messy default or could compel the government of Venezuela to try harder to service its international debt, Fitch says https://video.fitchratings.com/detail...t10-_-0000 * "We do think that there's going to be a default. It's just a question of what the default looks like"* Maduro seems to be more entrenched in power* Maduro's asking for negotiations with bondholders signals trouble What's Related https://video.fitchrati...

More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format