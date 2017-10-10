Fitch: Sanctions 'just another nail in coffin' for Venezuela
Could lead to a messy default or could compel the government of Venezuela to try harder to service its international debt, Fitch says https://video.fitchratings.com/detail...t10-_-0000
* "We do think that there's going to be a default. It's just a question of what the default looks like"
* Maduro seems to be more entrenched in power
* Maduro's asking for negotiations with bondholders signals trouble
