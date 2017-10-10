

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Governor aspirant of neighboring Venezuelan state, Sucre, promises deep water port, water taxi to Trinidad & Tobago Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 06:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 54



Rojas promised to make the state a tourist destination, and exporter of gas, crude oil, salt, lime, cocoa and fish.





Edwin Rojas, aspirant to the office of Governor of neighboring Venezuelan state, Sucre, promised to revive a deep water port at Guiria and a water taxi to Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuelan state news agency AVN said today.Rojas promised to make the state a tourist destination, and exporter of gas, crude oil, salt, lime, cocoa and fish.Photo: Fundación Reto Aguas Abiertas, flickr

