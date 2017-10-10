Governor aspirant of neighboring Venezuelan state, Sucre, promises deep water port, water taxi to Trinidad & Tobago
Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 06:15 PM AST
Contributed by: elijose
Views: 54
Edwin Rojas, aspirant to the office of Governor of neighboring Venezuelan state, Sucre, promised to revive a deep water port at Guiria and a water taxi to Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuelan state news agency AVN said today.
Rojas promised to make the state a tourist destination, and exporter of gas, crude oil, salt, lime, cocoa and fish.
Photo: Fundación Reto Aguas Abiertas, flickr
Photo: Fundación Reto Aguas Abiertas, flickr