Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 03:25 AM AST

Governor aspirant of neighboring Venezuelan state, Sucre, promises deep water port, water taxi to Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 06:15 PM AST

Edwin Rojas, aspirant to the office of Governor of neighboring Venezuelan state, Sucre, promised to revive a deep water port at Guiria and a water taxi to Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuelan state news agency AVN said today.

Rojas promised to make the state a tourist destination, and exporter of gas, crude oil, salt, lime, cocoa and fish.


Photo: Fundación Reto Aguas Abiertas, flickr

