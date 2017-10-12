

Trinidad & Tobago to bring legislation for solar power plant financing Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 10:58 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 44



* T&T also committed in the Paris Accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030



* Trinidad and Tobago govt to bring legislation for financing of solar (photovoltaic) power plant financing



* "Our ultimate aim is to eliminate the use of fossil fuels altogether": Olivierre



Energy Ministry Parliamentary Secretary Nicole Olivierre in Parliament on October 10 reiterated government's plan to make Trinidad & Tobago 10% renewable energy-powered by 2021. That 10% is 283 MW.

* T&T also committed in the Paris Accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030

* Trinidad and Tobago govt to bring legislation for financing of solar (photovoltaic) power plant financing

* "Our ultimate aim is to eliminate the use of fossil fuels altogether": Olivierre

* Energy Ministry aware of 87 quarry operators. Only 7 of them have have licences. The remaining 80 outside of the quarry operators considered illegal operators on whom the police would take action

