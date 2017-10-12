Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 05:38 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago to bring legislation for solar power plant financing

Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 10:58 AM AST

Energy Ministry Parliamentary Secretary Nicole Olivierre in Parliament on October 10 reiterated government's plan to make Trinidad & Tobago 10% renewable energy-powered by 2021. That 10% is 283 MW. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXfkg...t=1h00m00s

* T&T also committed in the Paris Accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030

* Trinidad and Tobago govt to bring legislation for financing of solar (photovoltaic) power plant financing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXfkg...t=1h06m50s

* "Our ultimate aim is to eliminate the use of fossil fuels altogether": Olivierre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXfkg...=1h08m002s

* Energy Ministry aware of 87 quarry operators. Only 7 of them have have licences. The remaining 80 outside of the quarry operators considered illegal operators on whom the police would take action https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXfkg...t=1h18m20s

