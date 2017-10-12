The Mountain Between Us, Blade Runner, Kingsman on top in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas
Thursday, October 12 2017
The Mountain Between Us, Blade Runner, Kingsman are on top in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas right now. Stephen King's 'It' is still doing well as is Green Days by the River.
Blade Runner is putting up a good challenge to The Mountain Between Us but so far the mountain seems to be holding the top spot.
THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US QUICK REVIEW
SCORE: 9/10
This is one of those movies that will stay in your head for a while. It's a powerful love story similar to Kate Winslet's other unforgettable love stories like Titanic and Labor Day.
It has one sex scene. It ends with the two of them surviving, being unable to seamlessly return to the lives they had previously, and then they meet each other again in the US after she sends him some pictures she took while they were in the mountain.
Very romantic.
