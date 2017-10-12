Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Registered Users: 1
Guest Users: 982

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 05:37 PM AST

The Mountain Between Us, Blade Runner, Kingsman on top in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas

Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 12:12 PM AST

Contributed by: krishendathgokoo

Views: 41

The Mountain Between Us, Blade Runner, Kingsman are on top in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas right now. Stephen King's 'It' is still doing well as is Green Days by the River.

Blade Runner is putting up a good challenge to The Mountain Between Us but so far the mountain seems to be holding the top spot.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US QUICK REVIEW

SCORE: 9/10

This is one of those movies that will stay in your head for a while. It's a powerful love story similar to Kate Winslet's other unforgettable love stories like Titanic and Labor Day.

It has one sex scene. It ends with the two of them surviving, being unable to seamlessly return to the lives they had previously, and then they meet each other again in the US after she sends him some pictures she took while they were in the mountain.

Very romantic.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 