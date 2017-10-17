

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,091

Topics Home

General News (3,969/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (146/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Trinidad & Tobago - 3rd cheapest place to borrow money in the Caribbean Tuesday, October 17 2017 @ 03:32 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 61



THREE OUT OF EVERY FOUR PERSONS IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO HAS A CREDIT UNION ACCOUNT





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









FIRMS ARE UNDERPERFORMING OVER TIME





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









WHERE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO TAX RATES RANK IN THE REGION





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









DECLINING PRODUCTIVITY





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO HAS THE FOURTH WORSE SKILLS SHORTAGE





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IS THE THIRD CHEAPEST PLACE TO BORROW MONEY IN THE CARIBBEAN





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









HOWEVER, WITH THE GOVT CROWDING OUT THE PRIVATE SECTOR, BANKS HAVE BEEN LENDING LESS AND LESS TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017









TRINIDAD & TOBAGO HAS THE SECOND LOWEST PRIVATE SECTOR GROSS CAPITAL FORMATION - said in simple language, private investors have been cutting back on investments since 2010





SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017 Trinidad & Tobago has 2nd highest growth rate of credit union membership in CaribbeanTHREE OUT OF EVERY FOUR PERSONS IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO HAS A CREDIT UNION ACCOUNTSOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017FIRMS ARE UNDERPERFORMING OVER TIMESOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017WHERE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO TAX RATES RANK IN THE REGIONSOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017DECLINING PRODUCTIVITYSOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO HAS THE FOURTH WORSE SKILLS SHORTAGESOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IS THE THIRD CHEAPEST PLACE TO BORROW MONEY IN THE CARIBBEANSOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017HOWEVER, WITH THE GOVT CROWDING OUT THE PRIVATE SECTOR, BANKS HAVE BEEN LENDING LESS AND LESS TO THE PRIVATE SECTORSOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017TRINIDAD & TOBAGO HAS THE SECOND LOWEST PRIVATE SECTOR GROSS CAPITAL FORMATION - said in simple language, private investors have been cutting back on investments since 2010SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017 What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format