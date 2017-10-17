Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Tuesday, October 17 2017 @ 02:51 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago - 3rd cheapest place to borrow money in the Caribbean

Tuesday, October 17 2017 @ 03:32 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 61

Trinidad & Tobago has 2nd highest growth rate of credit union membership in Caribbean

THREE OUT OF EVERY FOUR PERSONS IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO HAS A CREDIT UNION ACCOUNT


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




FIRMS ARE UNDERPERFORMING OVER TIME


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




WHERE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO TAX RATES RANK IN THE REGION


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




DECLINING PRODUCTIVITY


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO HAS THE FOURTH WORSE SKILLS SHORTAGE


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IS THE THIRD CHEAPEST PLACE TO BORROW MONEY IN THE CARIBBEAN


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




HOWEVER, WITH THE GOVT CROWDING OUT THE PRIVATE SECTOR, BANKS HAVE BEEN LENDING LESS AND LESS TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017




TRINIDAD & TOBAGO HAS THE SECOND LOWEST PRIVATE SECTOR GROSS CAPITAL FORMATION - said in simple language, private investors have been cutting back on investments since 2010


SOURCE: IDB Together for prosperity in the OECS, October 2017

