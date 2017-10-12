

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Registered Users: 1

Guest Users: 982

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,960/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (144/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Trinidad & Tobago to go after $500m in annual tax from casinos, private members clubs Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 05:31 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 11 The government of Trinidad and Tobago will be paying only salaries, wages, pensions, gratuities, social service, grants, debt service this month, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said in Parliament in Port of Spain today. He said the total cash outflow this month to cover those expenses will be $3.1 billion.



Other key points from his wrapping up of the parliamentary budget debate of the $50 billion budget for fiscal 2017/2018:



* Total cash inflows of $2.2 billion this month; and while the govt also has $1 billion in unpresented cheques outside (receivables), govt expects to be $2 billion short this month



CASINOS



* "Never passed through the doors of a casino in my life": Imbert



* In excess of 20k gaming machines spread across the country in 5,000 bars and other establishments

- - - Govt should be collecting $60 million in revenue from amusement slot machines; and $36 million from another 1,000 amusement roulette machine in bars

- - - "$100m is what Govt should be collecting from amusement gaming machines": Imbert



* Govt actually collected $5 million in FY2015, $8.53 million for FY2016 and $7.99 FY2017, Imbert said, citing Board of Inland Revenue figures



* Govt losing over $90 million per year, Imbert said, according to the number of machines Customs & Excise import records say are in the country



* Government should be collecting $400 million from devices in private members clubs



* Imbert says most casinos owned by men from Indonesia, Turkey, Russia, China



* "Hundreds of millions of US dollars leaking out of this country every single year because this (gambling) is not regulated" in T&T, Imbert said



* Imbert promises casino and private members clubs' workers benefits from regulation, e.g. sick leave, maternity leave, insurance and pension What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format