Venezuela, Trinidad & Tobago associations 'to collaborate' extracting ethane resources Friday, October 13 2017 @ 01:43 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 44



However, the press release signals that something of the kind is afoot. The following is the verbatim press release.





PHOTO: TTMA President Christopher Alcazar (right) meets with AVPG President Julio Cesar Ohep





T&T and Venezuela to collaborate on Rio Caribe Project



The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and the Venezuelan Gas Processors Association (AVGP) are in the advanced stages of discussions regarding the Rio Caribe Project- an initiative designed to create new opportunities in the downstream gas sector.



This project, once successfully undertaken, will open new doors for the manufacturing sector, given the fact that the Rio Caribe field has commercially extractable quantities of Ethane, a petrochemical that is vital to the plastics industry. The AVPG is keen on ensuring that there is sufficient local content within the ambit of this project, a very encouraging sign for our private sector, our country and for our future relationship with their Association.



Established by executives from the Venezuelan Oil & Gas Industry in 1984, (AVPG), a private, non-profit organization, has as its mission to promote research and the interchange of information about the safe industrial utilization of the natural gas and its products, and to support sound business opportunities in all matters pertaining to the natural gas industry in Venezuela.



The TTMA enthusiastically looks forward to the finalization of this arrangement, and the benefits that it will bring to the manufacturing community and the citizens of our country as discussions continue to take place with AVGP later today.

